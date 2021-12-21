Meet Pet of the Week Elsie 122121

Meet Pet of the Week Elsie

Elsie is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is an 8-month-old Shar Pei Mix who is spayed. She is very active and playful throughout most of the day. Elsie will need some training, but she is good with children overall. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Elsie adopted as soon as possible.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Elsie is a young dog full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.