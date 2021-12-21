NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 102  |  December 21, 2021

Golf Cart Holiday Parade 122121

Golf Cart Holiday Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

golf cart gathering

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Second Annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade participants gathered at the staging area on Poplar Street. There were lots of golf carts, hot chocolate, great decorations and loads of merriment!

golf cart santa and jonah

Santa Claus and one of his fans 

golf cart cookie

(L-R) Kristie Hensley, Cookie Lee, Mochi and John Lin 

golf cart believe

All decked out 

golf cart hot chocolate

Hot chocolate on a cold night to warm up an elf 

golf cart naughty

Have you been naughty or nice?

golf cart christmas lights

All decorated up for the holidays

golf cart girl in seat

Ready to roll

golf cart four with lights

We wish you a Merry Christmas!

 

