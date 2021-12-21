Dennis’ Tidbits 122121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Brisk days, no waves

In most areas of the county, local ocean temps are hovering right around the 60 degree mark, give or take a degree or so. Our warmest water for December 21st was 65 degrees in 1972 and 1997, and our coldest reading was 53 in 1948 and 1978. Our weather is on a bit of a winning streak as skies are clear and sunny with minimal wind (as it was on Sunday morning), but it’s a bit brisk with a forecast hi-lo today of 60-43. The normal hi-lo for December 19th in Laguna is around 65-44.

Man, it was really flat out there on Sunday – the surf is being measured in inches throughout Southern California. You’d be hard-pressed to find even a one-foot wave anywhere in the county. However, on the bright side, scuba diving conditions were epic with water visibilities up to 30-40 feet reported here in town. The water quality has improved to a point where it’s pretty safe to venture out there. That really bright object in the southwestern sky after sunset is the planet Venus which is the third brightest object in the sky behind the moon and the sun.

My second path in life was all about the ocean and riding waves. My first time standing up on a wave was in the summer of 1958 at the tender age of 10, but it was on a hard canvas mat at Main Beach. My very first ride on a surfboard would happen two summers later on July 20, 1960 at Doheny Beach on a 10- foot Hobie squaretail.

The surf mats at Main Beach were about four and a half feet long and about five or six inches thick – and made of thick hard canvas with rubber edges. Being a young grom at the time, I only weighed about 80 pounds, so these mats could support my weight, enough to be able to knee paddle with relative ease.

Eventually, after lots of practice, I was able to stand up and ride for a few seconds before the wave closed out, which is typical for Main Beach. You could angle for a few yards before your wave would collapse. I used to watch guys ride surfboards about a mile to the south with much shapelier waves that broke a lot farther out on a reef – rather than a shallow sandbar.

Brooks Street was a summer south swell surf spot that occasionally broke about 200 yards offshore on bigger swells at a spot known as Second Reef. It would feather way out there. If you were a skilled enough rider on these nine- and 10-foot planks, you could ride this overhead wave all the way to the beach at Oak Street – which was one block to the north. That spot broke best on SSE swells from Mexican hurricanes called Chubascos. I’d watch these graceful riders from the sand and mimic their moves on the beautiful mounds of water that King Neptune was providing. I wanted in big time! Two years later, that would become a reality.

More on that path in Friday’s Edition of Stu News Laguna.

For now, stay healthy, ALOHA