NewLeftHeader

haze

56.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 102  |  December 21, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 122121

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi’s not-so-secret location this week is right downtown – beside the Peppertree parking lot, and above Ken’s Jewelry (a good place for Christmas gifts!).

Who else has spied this little detail? A whole bunch! Our sharp-eyed readers include Mark Porterfield, Pat Carpenter, Kathryn Delp Dew, Wendy Pearce, Janet Bescoby, Kent Russell, Meg Monahan, Carolyn Smith Burris, Nanci Nielsen, Louise Thornton, Nancy Wade, Judy Flanders and Sandi Werthe. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 12 21 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Festive detail over Ken’s Jewelry

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.