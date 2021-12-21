Little Freebirds children’s clothing boutique 122121

Little Freebirds children’s clothing boutique – an abundance of fun, fashion and funk

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

What could be more fun than owning a boutique chock-full of adorable –and stylish – clothing for infants and children? Not much, according to owner Allie Bennett.

No one can walk into Little Freebirds and not smile at the unique and sometimes funky apparel for wee ones (and not-so-wee ones).

To put it simply, it’s a joyful place. Bennett makes sure of that by greeting everyone warmly. “I care about people,” she said. “Most people are nice. They’re just happy to be here and see a friendly face.”

Allie Bennett, owner of Little Freebirds

It’s inevitable that customers start up conversations when shopping.

“We get beautiful [family] stories in here all the time, and it makes the shop so much fun,” said Bennett. “There’s not a lot of kids trying clothes on, but sometimes a girl will come in and try on a dress – that’s always a delight.”

Favorites

It’s impossible to name all the extraordinary items in the shop. There are chunky “popcorn” cardigans, beaded and embroidered denim vests, Laguna Beach shirts sporting Volkswagen vans and my personal favorite – Rocker Tees with the names and likeness of almost every rock star (such as the Ramones, Prince and Janis Joplin) one can imagine. They even come in “onesies.” And, most importantly, the fabrics are butter soft (and in many cases organic) cotton.

“I won’t purchase anything for my shop until it’s passed the feel test,” Bennett said. “That’s why I go to trade shows. Every item in the shop is selected by touch. It’s not coming into the store if it doesn’t feel good to the touch. Every piece has to pass the quality test.”

In addition to the clothing, there’s no shortage of other items; toys, holiday gifts and books.

Welcome! Little Freebirds is located at 227 Ocean Ave.

Merchandise

Although sometimes boys’ clothing is not as plentiful as girls’ clothing, in Little Freebirds, half of the shop’s merchandise is dedicated to boys and half to girls. In years past, boys’ clothes weren’t as appealing but now there are just as many choices for them as for the girls. Bennett also carries an ample supply of gender-neutral pieces.

Most of the goods are European, Spanish, French Canadian, but many are made in the U.S., with some from Orange County (such as the Laguna Beach shirts).

Except for 2020, Bennett usually attends MAGIC, a large tradeshow in Las Vegas. “It’s exciting to see what is new and what might be just around the corner in the way of new lines,” she explained.

In Little Freebirds, sizes range from 0-10 and go up to a size 12 in the Rocker Tees. According to Bennett, there’ll soon be a new line available that goes to a size 12 in dresses.

Rocker Tees and “onesies” too

Much like the generous gesture in the movie Miracle on 34th Street, in which Macy’s Santa Claus refers customers to Gimbel’s, Little Freebirds sends customers to Little Bohemian (an infant/child clothing shop) on Forest Avenue if Bennett doesn’t carry what the customer is after. Likewise, Bennett said, “They refer people here for larger sizes.”

Foray into retail

Locals may remember that years ago, the shop was called La Bambini before it became Little Freebirds.

“In 2010, after opening another shop in town, in 2011, I started working here. The owner, a young woman who had started a family, wanted to sell and said, “You need to buy the shop, and I won’t be offended if you change the name from Little Freebirds. But I loved the name,” Bennett said.

In 2014, Bennett went from associate to owner and purchased the shop. She now runs it with the help of the oldest of her four daughters, Tanya. Allie’s husband Mark also pitches in. “Mark helps with backup, dealing with stock, boxes and bags, deliveries and taking care of the back of the house,” Bennett said.

Laguna Beach Tees (in front) are very popular

“I love that Tanya works with me in the shop,” Bennett said. “We get along great. It’s been a real blessing to have Tanya step in and help. She grew up doing things in the family business.”

As with many long-time businesses in town, Little Freebirds is now serving the second generation of Laguna residents.

“There are so many locals,” notes Bennett. “We get a lot of tourists, but our customers are mostly locals.”

On the walls are photos of local children who are now grown up.

“It’s like buying a bit of history,” Bennett said. “I’m really delighted to be part of it. A lot of people have been coming here long before I owned it.”

Then, as if on cue, one of those long-standing local customers opened the door.

Funky jean jackets and adorable dresses and tops

Maria Fuster, whose children are now 26 and 20, has special memories of the shop. “I have been a regular here over the years,” she said. “Now I come in for gifts for friends’ children and my relatives. Their merchandise is unique and has personality. This shop has been part of our lives.”

Fuster ended up buying Laguna Tees for 10-month-old twins and an older sibling.

“These are very popular,” Bennett said of the Laguna Tees. “Sometimes moms will come in to get the next size up and tell me it’s their child’s favorite shirt.”

Of course, it’s a favorite place for grandparents to buy clothes for their grandkids, but Bennett admits that aunts and uncles are big purchasers, too.

Pandemic

“We were closed for two months last year like most everyone,” Bennett said. “Christmas last year was not normal, but then nothing about last year was normal. “Last year was very scary, but we’re still here.”

However, there are still issues with the supply chain. “Even now I don’t know what’s coming or when,” she said.

This month has been bustling for the shop. “July and August are usually the busiest times, but this year, it’s December,” Bennett said.

Lots of boys’ clothes

Third chapter - Little Freebirds

“The first chapter of my life was raising my children,” Bennett said. The Bennetts have four daughters, and 10 grandchildren, seven of whom are boys.

During the second chapter, she and her husband owned and ran a 180-employee marketing and promotions firm. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, the business took Bennett – and her family – to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

“Mark and I have always had a business together,” Bennett said.

Tanya, who has five children, lives in Anaheim. Sarah lives in Washington state and their two youngest daughters remain in Tennessee.

In 2008, when the recession hit, the Bennetts’ business evaporated, and they were trying to figure out what type of business they wanted to go into and what to do next.

Popcorn cardigan, perfect for this weather

“Jobs were too suppressed,” Bennett said. “We were hard hit by the recession.” After high school, Tanya had come out to California to go to UCLA, met a local boy and decided to stay here. Sarah, their second daughter followed her sister out here. So, the Bennetts decided to come this way too and ended up as owners of Little Freebirds.

“It’s been special to be able to be right here in the same location,” Bennett said. “From the sidewalk, I see world-class sunsets.”

Besides the welcoming atmosphere of the store, Bennett has another special touch that’s specific to Little Freebirds – the signature teal blue tissue paper that she uses for gift wrapping. Much like the aqua blue of a Tiffany box, when you see it, you know there’s something special inside.

Even though it’s only a few more days until Christmas, there’s still plenty of time to stop in and say, “Hello” to Allie and pick up some last-minute gifts.

Little Freebirds is located at 227 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.littlefreebirds.com, or call 949.376.9925.

Follow them on Instagram at #littlefreebirds.