Young artists’ holiday art palette designs selected for display

The 2021 City of Laguna Beach Children’s Holiday Palette program is in the books and deemed a success. Open to children ages 5-17, this year’s program saw 98 entries submitted, of which 12 of them were selected for display. In addition, the selected artists were also presented certificates at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Cultural Arts Manager and Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf congratulated these 12 young artists for being selected as the winners: Lily Willow Morgan, Vivian Gu, Mina Loren Tea, Alexander Entress, Dylan Tian, Gabrielle Trevino, Kate Kirby, Riley Berberian, Taylor Brook Jones, Abigail Olin, Monroe Cortez and Ella Berberian.

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf with the 12 youngsters whose art was selected for display

The Children’s Holiday Palette program has been a great program for the Laguna Beach community since it started in 2004. Through this program, the Arts Commission engages young artists early. Artists who are ages 5-17 submit palette designs and participation in this program has steadily grown over the years.

You can see all submitted designs on the city’s website and the 12 palettes that were selected are now on exhibit on the first floor at City Hall during regular business hours through the end of December.

Congratulations to all of the artists selected and to all of those who participated in the 2021 Children’s Holiday Palette program.