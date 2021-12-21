City Councilmembers “turn up the heat” 122121

City Councilmembers and city department heads were invited to participate in the Firefighter for a Day event on December 10. The purpose of this event was to show council and department heads the recently purchased specialized equipment, what firefighters do and how they work together as a team.

City councilmember Bob Whalen “suits up” at Firefighter for a Day event

The day was filled with hands-on activities:

–Council and staff met at Station 1 (505 Forest Ave.) and were provided an overview of the day from Chief Garcia and Battalion Chief Teichmann. Each participant was provided safety gear, including custom brush fire jackets, helmets, eye protection and gloves.

–LBFD firefighters facilitated a walkthrough of the fire engines, identifying what equipment is carried, why, function, etc.

–The group divided up and joined LBFD crews assigned to engines. LBFD Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 302 and OES [Office of Emergency Services] 1314 were used (two participants per engine).

–Simulation began. The crews were dispatched to a report of a wildfire behind the U-Haul on LCR (LBFD training site). Units “responded” from Station 1.

(L-R) Councilmember George Weiss, Councilmember Bob Whalen, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Councilmember Toni Iseman and Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran, listen to an LBFD firefighter in the field

–Council and staff were able to observe how the firefighters would initially respond to a wildfire. After a demonstration, council and staff were asked to “join the crew” and help lay hose up the hill and “put out the fire.” The group discussed the resources that LBFD has to fight a vegetation fire, and what type of mutual and automatic aid comes in support. The dangers and risks to fighting a vegetation fire were discussed and the LBFD crew demonstrated deploying their last-resort fire shelters. Council and staff were able to practice deploying a fire shelter.

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf (back to camera) and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis (holding hose) “joined the crew” and helped lay hose up the hill and “put out the fire” in this simulation

–Next simulation was a multi-car motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Crews “responded” and again council and staff were able to observe the initial response of engine and ambulance crews. On display were the new battery-operated extrication tools to allow firefighters to safely access and remove victims from motor vehicle accidents. Council and staff were given the opportunity to use the tools to force open doors, cut off roofs and push dashboards to access and extricate the “patient.”

(Back row L-R) Councilmember Bob Whalen, Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, City’s Human Resources/Risk Manager Aggie Nesh, Councilmember Toni Iseman, Councilmember George Weiss, Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran and Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy join LBFD fire personnel at Engine 302

City councilmembers and staff all came away with an immense amount of gratitude and appreciation for what the LBFD does each day to keep us safe.