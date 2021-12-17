Fire department will operate new 121721

Fire department will operate new, in-house ambulance transport services

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach will soon introduce an in-house ambulance transport services operated through the local fire department.

City Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday (Dec. 14) to transition from contracting private ambulance transport service to providing a city operated program, staffed and supported by the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

It’s a longtime coming, said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen.

“I’m absolutely convinced the level of service is going to go through the roof with this new program,” Whalen said. “This is going to be a huge improvement for our city.”

Other councilmembers were also supportive of the in-house program.

“I love the idea of us having our own ambulance in town, especially given that we’re an aging community,” said Councilmember Peter Blake.

It will be an incredible asset to the community, he added.

As part of the local aging community, Whalen said he would want LBFD paramedics to respond if he ever needs help.

“As I get older and older and I think maybe I’m going to have to pick up the phone one night, I want you guys (LBFD) there,” he said.

Blake suggested studying the possibility of hiring more experienced paramedics, who could potentially be “more fluid” within the context of firefighting or other work at the LBFD. It would be better than the typical ambulance driver (as LBFD Chief Mike Garcia described) which often uses the position as a “stepping stone” into other medical career positions, Blake said.

The idea was echoed by several public speakers and fellow council members, with Whalen ultimately including something similar in the motion for approval. Whalen directed city staff to return with a financial analysis comparing staffing LBFD paramedics versus hired ambulance operators.

The big question is regarding staffing models, Whalen said. He suggested starting the process with ambulance operators and then, following the study of the LBFD paramedic program, they can pivot to that, if that’s what they ultimately decide.

“I would like to see the analysis and the numbers,” Whalen said. “Then we can decide whether we can or want to afford it.”

Councilmember George Weiss suggested looking into mixed models, if possible, which Garcia confirmed could work.

“There are a multitude of deployment models out there,” Garcia said, some combing a civilian EMT and a firefighter paramedic onboard an ambulance.

They can discuss that when they return to council as well, he added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle in Laguna Beach

The action comes after LBFD officials reported prolonged wait times for a second ambulance to respond. That can harm the patient, tie-up public safety resources and impact the general public, Garcia explained.

The resolution establishes rates for the provision of advanced life support service and basic life support ground ambulance transport service, increasing the city’s ambulance transport base rate fees, mileage fees and incidental materials fees.

Doctor’s Ambulance Service has provided the emergency transportation to the city for more than two decades. The service agreement will expire on June 30, 2022.

Staff evaluated three potential service options for the future of this service: Establishing a city operated, in-house ambulance transport program; continuing to contract with a private company to provide the service; or turning over prehospital care service to the county. They considered the three options based on an increased service level of two dedicated ambulances (currently one) to reduce patient wait times.

An ambulance committee of LBFD staff was created to study the options and recommended transferring to an in-house service.

The city will need to purchase four ambulances (two dedicated in service 24/7) and each ambulance would be staffed with two city employed operators.

Council also approved staff’s recommendation to increase the current ambulance transport service rate from $965 to $2,800, in order to “significantly reduce or eliminate the need for a potential city subsidy,” for either a contract or city operated program.

The rate increase would apply to commercial insurance, private pay and non-insured individuals. It would not affect costs for individuals who use Medicare or Medi-Cal, as those providers set their own rates for ambulance programs.

The item will return in January 2022 with options for setting up the program and staffing, as well as some basic numbers of the other models. The approved program will be implemented by July 1, 2022. Staff will then report back to council in one year with an update and detailed analysis on the new service.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle and a LBFD truck at station one in Laguna Beach

More than a dozen public speakers commented on the item, all in support of improving response time and ensuring high-quality care.

Most speakers also backed the in-house service proposal, although there were some concerns and questions. Several were worried about the base rate cost increase for uninsured residents. It could cause some to not call 911 in the event of an emergency for fear that an ambulance ride would be too costly.

Although Garcia emphasized that everyone who needs an ambulance ride will get one, regardless of financial status.

“We will provide an ambulance to those that need it,” Garcia said. “It’s not based on your ability to pay.”

It will go through the billing process and if there’s an issue that’s when the city subsidy comes in, he explained.

“Under city control, we control the billing. If we don’t have to, we don’t go to collections,” Garcia said. “I don’t see us chasing down community members and going to collections as such. That’s within our control.”

That’s something they don’t have while using a private service, he added.

“They collect by any means necessary and at some point they write it off,” Garcia explained.

They will look at up-to-date numbers and collection rates when they return in one year with a financial analysis, Garcia added. They can consider the cost impact of non-payments at that time and discuss if any adjustment is needed, he said.

Regarding the concern for those that can’t afford an ambulance transport, Blake said residents will likely help each other as needed.

“We, as a community, can always rally around people to get an ambulance so that they’re safe,” he said.

Resident Matt Lawson said there a lot of positive reasons for supporting an in-house LBFD ambulance transport service. He also supports a fiscally responsible user fee to pay for it, he added. Medicare/Medi-Cal and insurance typically cover about 85% of these transports.

Laguna Beach ambulances should be staffed with qualified firefighter paramedics, as opposed to entry-level operators.

“It would optimize both patient care and citywide fire safety while avoiding the host of hidden costs and operational headaches that come with having an extremely high turnover workforce made up of, essentially, entirely of people who are looking at their career opportunities, not focused on the job we’re paying them to do,” Lawson said.

That model works extremely well in Newport Beach, which has a similar per capita budget (both about $4,800 per year, per capita), he explained. If the coastal neighboring city to the north can afford FD paramedics on their ambulances, so can Laguna Beach, Lawson said.

Paramedic staffing also allows fire department engine companies to remain in town to deal with fires and other emergencies, Lawson said, instead of wasting time and causing wear-and-tear on the apparatus as they accompany ambulances on lengthy trips to and from out-of-town hospitals (as they currently do). Having the appropriate number of firefighters on-hand to knock down a structure or brush fire is vital, he added.

Several speakers mentioned “the golden hour,” the period of time after an injury or medical emergency when receiving immediate medical care means life or death.

The importance of the service was emphasized in comments from resident Janice Hayden. She has called 911 three times this year in need of paramedics and transportation to the hospital due to heart problems.

“As a matter of fact, the third time was today,” Hayden said on Tuesday.

The nearest Doctor’s ambulance was about 25 minutes away, she said, recalling what the LBFD paramedics told her on Tuesday. LBFD got to her within five minutes and got her to the hospital immediately.

She supported bringing the service fully in-house under LBFD management.

“Quick timing is of the essence to avoid heart damage and stroke,” Hayden said. “Being able to get quick ambulance service with fully qualified and licensed paramedics is essential for my life and for the life of many others in town.”

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.