COVID-19: Eleven new cases and no new deaths reported 121721

COVID-19: Eleven new cases and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, December 8-14, there have been 11 new cases in Laguna Beach and no new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 1,275 cases reported to date and 10 deaths.

During the past week, the county reported a total of 2,260 new cases, raising the total to 317,752 to date. The death totals for the county were 46 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,829.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 5,913,405 tests to date. There are 194 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 63 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition.

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency