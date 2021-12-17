Fair Game 121721

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Sue Kempf is on top of OUR world

Sue Kempf was named the Mayor of Laguna Beach Tuesday evening by her fellow City Councilmembers. And, good for her, she’s been a calming voice on a what at times can be a contentious group.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our community as Laguna Beach Mayor,” said Kempf. “Over the last few years, our Council has worked together and made great progress on quality-of-life enhancements, additional fire safety and mitigation measures, and process streamlining improvements for our community.

“Collaborative work within the City Council and with City Staff is key to continuing that momentum and moving forward together. I look forward to partnering with residents, our business community and my colleagues on the City Council to enhance services and further define our priorities for the future,” added Kempf.

She was elected to the Council in 2018 but has been active in city affairs since moving to town in 1999. Her Council initiatives include this year’s Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan designed to mitigate visitor impacts on neighborhoods, to enhance City services for residents and to add environmental protection programs. She’s also contributed to the implementation of the 2019 Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan that reduces the threat of wildfire in Laguna Beach; and she was instrumental in the creation of the Promenade on Forest, outdoor dining and economic recovery programs for local businesses.

Kempf’s qualifications are strong: served on the View Preservation Task Force, co-chaired the Disaster/Emergency Preparedness Committee, this after graduating from the City’s first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training class and she served three terms on the Planning Commission.

Her professional life included being Executive Director for Verizon’s four primary data center locations in the Western United States. She also spent three years as President of Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services and served as Managing Director of Vodafone.

And in her spare time? Well, glad you asked, she’s been a basketball coach at the Boys and Girls Club for several years and I’m told can handle her own on the golf course.

She retired from her software career in 2017 and lives in town with her spouse, Cheryl.

New Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

“Sue is going to do an outstanding job as Mayor,” said outgoing Mayor Bob Whalen. “She is fully engaged with the community and focused on tackling a number of issues on behalf of residents. I have full confidence in her and we are all very fortunate to have her in this role as mayor.”

Speaking of Whalen, after three consecutive terms as Mayor, he’ll now settle into the number two role as Mayor Pro Tem. He, along with Kempf and Councilman Peter Blake gave him the required three votes.

However, Councilman George Weiss at the same time nominated fellow Councilperson Toni Iseman for the role, but that effort fell short. Iseman then complained of the three (Kempf, Whalen and Blake) continuing to vote against the efforts of Weiss and Iseman.

One has to wonder if she’d still be complaining if was regularly three votes the other way?

• • •

The Promenade is busy this weekend. First off, Santa is on the entertainment deck at Forest and Glenneyre tomorrow (Saturday), from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

There’s also the usual entertainment planned: tonight, is Andrew Corradini from 6-8 p.m.; tomorrow is Upstream from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday features Adam Lasher from 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy it this weekend, as the Promenade will not host performers beginning next weekend until March 3.

• • •

Ruben Flores is probably best-known in town for owning Laguna Nursery. But two years ago, Flores ran for an open city council seat. As part of that run, like all candidates, he raised money.

Well, with that remaining campaign money burning a hole in his pocket, Ruben did a wonderful thing recently, donating the account’s remaining $10,000 to a group of local non-profits, including LOCA, Glennwood, Urban Tree Fund, LCAD, LAM, PMMC, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Beach Garden Club and South Laguna Community Garden.

Nice work, Ruben!

• • •

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 2 is holding its Christmas lunch welcoming Post members and a guest on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 12-3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 384 Legion St. If you would like to attend, RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Sounds like great company and a great time.

• • •

Reminder, we’ve decided to add what we feel will be a fun new item to Stu News in the New Year. Pictures of YOUR pets! Afterall, who doesn’t love sharing a photo of the one part of their life that offers complete unconditional love.

So, snap a photo of that family favorite, then tell us a little about him or her: name, age, breed (if desired), family’s name, and maybe one line about what makes them so special.

Send it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we’ll find a special spot to regularly run your fave pets.