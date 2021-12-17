The Plant Man: understanding bare root roses 121721

The Plant Man: understanding bare root roses

By Steve Kawaratani

“Next to a circus, there ain’t nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit.” – Frank McKinney Hubbard

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I remember my father sadly explaining that the tossing of a dried-up Christmas tree was a metaphor for how quickly the Christmas spirit is discarded on the 26th of December. He would be astonished that today, “Christmas creep” begins well before Halloween in Laguna and beyond; I suppose the more days the merrier…

Happily, the midpoint of the holidays also marked the return of bare root roses at his nursery. Because roses are naturally dormant in winter, there was no soil to contend with, the plants required less care and space and the largest rose selection of the year was found then and today. Bare root roses will establish quickly in the garden and unlike other plants, they will flower during their first year in the garden.

Bare root roses

Bareroot roses are rated according to standards established by the American Association of Nurserymen, with each grade designated by a number – 1, 1 1/2 and 2. Number 1 grade are the best, generally the only grade you will find at a quality grower or hometown nursery. Number 1 1/2 grade are inferior in quality and number 2 grade are strictly a gamble. Take the Plant Man’s advice and stick with the number 1 grade.

Before you buy, you’ll need to consider more than just flower color. A little exploration can introduce you to new roses, older favorites (which cost less because their patents have expired), fragrant roses, roses that will tolerate some shade, roses that will grow with your perennials, and most importantly, roses that will grow well in Laguna.

Although nurseries provide bareroot plants “close” to being properly pruned for planting, it is advisable to cut the canes back to about six to eight inches above the bud union. Remove any new or small, twiggy growth before planting. This helps the rose develop its root system. All heavily damaged or broken roots should be removed. Soak the roots in a solution of vitamin B1 for a few hours; it is important that your rose is well hydrated prior to planting.

Dig a hole sufficiently large to accommodate the roots without crowding, about 12-18 inches wide and deep. Work into the soil one part organic material – planter’s mix, leaf mold or redwood compost to one part soil you removed from the hole. A pH of 6.5-7.0 is best for roses, so I recommend that you also add Catharine’s rose cocktail (recipe follows) to the soil mixture. Build a mound of prepared soil in the hole to support roots and hold the plant at the proper height. The cone should be just high enough so the bud union is at ground level.

Catharine’s Rose cocktail

1 cup of gypsum

1 tablespoon of soil sulfur

1 tablespoon chelated iron

1 tablespoon of Epsom salts

Hold the rose steady and fill the hole 1/2 full of soil mixture. Tamp down lightly and then fill the hole with water. This will settle the soil around the roots of the plant and remove any air pockets. After the water has drained away, fill the hole completely with soil mixture, leaving just a slight saucer-shaped depression to form a basin to hold water. Add water again to ensure the soil is completely saturated.

Water your rose daily until growth appears, then use a normal watering schedule to keep the soil surface moist. Your rose will leaf out faster if you mist the canes frequently with water; roses require water both above and below the soil to fully develop in their new home.

Here’s to an eternal Christmas

Sensibly, Christmas continues for 12 days in Mexico, culminating on January 6, 2022 which is Three Kings Day. Lucky children may receive gifts from Santa Claus on Christmas day and from the Kings on January 6. Literally, they are twice gifted. Be well, mask up and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.