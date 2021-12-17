Cox adds Disney+ to the Contour experience 121721

Cox adds Disney+ to the Contour experience

Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences. Select Cox Contour customers can now access their favorite content all in one place, with the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and more.

Millions of Contour customers can stream brand new releases exclusive to Disney+ like Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and the highly anticipated The Book of Boba Fett, premiering December 29. Plenty of classics like the Toy Story and Star Wars collections are available alongside Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.

“We’re committed to growing our Contour and Contour Stream Player libraries to deliver the best entertainment available to our TV customers,” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications. “Disney+ is packed with beloved classics and new, original content to bring families and friends together.”

Courtesy of Cox Communications

“Making Disney+ easily accessible to subscribers is central to our distribution strategy,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. “By delivering this native app experience to Cox Contour customers, we continue to expand our footprint across all screens and devices.”

Contour customers can use their Control Voice Remote and say “Disney+” or their chosen title like “The Mandalorian” or “Beauty and the Beast” to access all that Disney+ has to offer faster than they can say “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Contour is Cox’s premier video product. One of the most popular Contour features is the voice remote, which allows customers to change channels, find shows, get recommendations, and launch apps by simply using voice commands.

Disney+ joins the ever-growing portfolio of streaming apps available on Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences including Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Prime Video and more. Subscriptions to Disney+ are currently $7.99 monthly and include seven different user profiles and up to four simultaneous streams per account.

Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.