Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon brings in 121721

Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon brings in more than $10,000 for Adopt-a-Child Big Give

By DIANNE RUSSELL

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID, the Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon returned on Friday, Dec. 10, with a festive flurry of members and guests. They were ready to have fun and raise their paddles to fund the Adopt-a-Child Big Give. Individual donations ranged all the way up to $1,000.

In the spirit of the giving season, those in attendance generously donated a grand total of $10,450 to purchase gifts from the wish lists of local children. As Woman’s Club President Kitty Malcolm said, “For many, these are the only gifts they will receive.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Nancy Villere of Crush Photo Studios

(L-R) Club Secretary Debbie Neev, Treasurer Barbara Crane, President Kitty Malcolm, Director at Large Debbie Aldimassi, Vice President Melinda Salem and (seated) Carol Reynolds

“I almost didn’t want to start the program because I stood there looking at everyone truly enjoying seeing each other, some for the first time since we were locked down for COVID,” Malcolm said. “I sensed the excitement, energy and overall goodwill that was present in the room.

“Also, and most importantly, the fact that we raised over $10,000 was a signal that our membership was very interested in supporting our cause of providing more programs for lower-income kids, and to continue helping this group in our community, not only at the holidays but throughout the year. Their giving encourages us to up our mission and allows us to do it well.”

After relating an emotional story to attendees, Neev said, “We would like to expand our outreach not just at the holidays, but work with schools to enhance the program so that children don’t need to feel different.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The club again partnered with the Laguna Beach Fire Department in their Spark of Love Toy Drive

The club was closed from January 2020 for bathroom renovations, reopened early in March, and was then closed due to COVID at the end of March. It was just able to re-open this past June. But that didn’t deter the Woman’s Club. Due to lack of rental revenue during this period, the board did something they had never done before in order to continue providing Christmas gifts to these kids – they asked the community for help. And the community did. Because of already-existing funds held aside by the club and the community’s help, the club was able to purchase 120 gifts for 34 kids in 2020.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Gayle Waite and Dee Perry with Firefighters Grant Brady, Adam Schulenburg and Chris Ornelas who arrived to pick up toys

Because of the community’s help last year, the club also partnered with the Laguna Beach Fire Department in their Spark of Love program Toy Drive. And, they provided Christmas stockings filled with gifts for the individual residents of their local Waymakers, as well as hygiene products, blankets and sports/exercise equipment for the organization itself. Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter provides caring and healing housing and support for abused, at-risk youth and children experiencing mental health crises between the ages of 12-17.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Firefighter Grant Brady, Debbie Neev, Firefighter Adam Schulenburg, Firefighter Chris Ornelas, Dee Perry and Kitty Malcolm

One of the highlights of the luncheon was a gift raffle which included donations from Anita Wang, MD, Bohemian Handbags, Catmosphere Laguna Foundation, Creation Cordelia, Crush Photo Studios, Fletcher Dice Art, Jean Zorick Fiber Arts, Joan Gladstone Art, Kristine Thalman Art, Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Live!, Lisa Vanderbeek Stylist, Lumberyard Restaurant, Marilyn Montero, Nice Touch Chiropractic, Patti Jo Designs, Shamus Koch Welding Art, Shanna George Personal Training, Starfish Restaurant, Touchstone Crystal and Wax & Wood Gallery.

Kris Thalman won two of the raffle drawings. It was her lucky day!

Coincidentally, Dr. Veronica Nice won a painting of apples by Thalman titled, “Keeping the Doctor Away.”

Ann Quilter won a painting by Joan Gladstone called “Goats.”

Another of Gladstone’s paintings “Laguna Beach Lifeguard” went to Gail Landau.

The gifts were all extraordinary. “People commented on the quality of the raffle items,” Malcolm said.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Madeline Peterson, Betsy Jenkins and Jane Leary check out the raffle gifts

I was fortunate to be sitting at a table with Cheri Romig of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Debbie Aldimassi of Villa Real Estate, Cindy Prewitt of LagunaLive! (who was celebrating a birthday that day) and Susan Thomas, Board Chair, Laguna Food Pantry.

A lovely lunch catered by Angels in the Kitchen was enjoyed by all.

Spotted in the crowd: Gail Landau, founder of Catmosphere Laguna Foundation; Betsy Jenkins; Anne Johnson; Joan Gladstone; Anne Quilter; Barbara Crane and Nadi Bayati of Susi Q.

Click on photo for a larger image

Paddle raising for Adopt-a-Child Big Give

When Malcolm moved to Laguna seven years ago and was deciding where to put her energy for volunteering, she sat down with then president Barbara Crane, and asked her, “What do you do to support low-income children at risk, the kids forgotten in many ways?”

One of the ways in which they do this is their Adopt-a-Child program.

This is how it works:

Sande St. John gathers wish lists from children who sign up at Santa’s House on Hospitality Night. The schools then vet the children to make sure they are local and St. John then distributes the lists.

“Although we were able to have our Holiday Luncheon this year, we are hoping to raise enough money through additional community support that we can give as much as we were able to do last year,” Malcolm said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Dr. Veronica Nice won Kris Thalman’s painting “Keeping the Doctor Away”

“All anyone needs to do is make a donation, and we will purchase and wrap the gifts for the families to pick up. We know many people, businesses and organizations receive requests for financial support, but for our kids, these are the only holiday gifts they receive. All children are from Laguna Beach families who are low-income and need a helping hand at this time of year, and almost all of the wish list items are for clothing and a toy or two. Knowing we have helped put a smile on their faces when they can open a present is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves,” Malcolm said.

Board members Nancy Shurtleff and Kathleen Reed have been the angels behind this program. Most of their time starting right after Thanksgiving is spent purchasing gifts, organizing the “wrap” party to package the gifts and then managing to get them all ready so the families can pick them up right before Christmas. Countless woman-hours are spent pulling this all together and these ladies continue to do it with undaunted spirit.

Next year will be a momentous year for the Woman’s Club, as they will celebrate their 100th anniversary – another reason to honor the fine work of this organization by making a donation.

The Woman’s Club is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization and a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

For more information on what the club is about and its activities, visit www.wclb.org, follow on Facebook @womanscluboflagunabeach and on Instagram @womanscuboflaguna.

To make a donation, visit the club’s homepage at www.wclb.org and click the “Donate” button.