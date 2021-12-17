Laguna Beach FC announces Spring 121721

Laguna Beach FC announces Spring rec training

Laguna Beach FC (LBFC) is launching its recreational soccer training program for the Spring of 2022. The club is focused on individual player development in order to ensure that the boys and girls experience success at the high school level and beyond. Laguna Beach FC coaches are all professionally licensed in Europe and the U.S., and it is these coaches that will implement the training program and oversee the coaching of the recreation players.

Courtesy of Laguna Beach FC

LBFC Rec players representing England and Brazil in the camp’s World Cup Tournament Final

The curriculum will encompass the four components of soccer: technical, tactical, physical and psychological, however the main focus will be on developing the technical component of the game, in a positive and fun training environment.

Tryouts take place January 8 and 15, 2022 at Thurston Middle School for Girls from U6-U14 at 1-2 p.m. and Boys U6-U14 from 2-3 p.m.

The cost is $325 which includes a practice shirt and game-day uniform.

The Spring season runs from March 5 through May 21, 2022 with all Saturday games and practices in Laguna Beach. There is a mentoring program with LBHS varsity players.

The Laguna Beach FC recreation program will ensure maximum player development focusing on the fundamentals of the game.

For further information, contact Andy Thomas at 949.293.5701, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .