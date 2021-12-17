Dennis’ Tidbits 121721

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Winter storms and treacherous tornadoes

We’re almost at the Winter Solstice which marks the shortest day of the year as far as the amount of possible sunshine is concerned with a total of 9 hours and 54 minutes. On that day, the sunrise will be at 6:54 a.m. and the sunset at 4:48 p.m., then we start gaining a minute or two each day.

It was a beautiful clear calm Wednesday morning, a far cry from just 24 hours before when all hell broke loose with a downpour that dropped a generous 1.8 inches of rain here in Laguna. Along with it came strong SSE winds that were gusting as high as 36 mph, nearly tropical storm force.

That was one strong winter storm out of the Gulf of Alaska, not an atmospheric river like a lot of T.V. weather people are claiming. It’s like it’s suddenly in vogue to call every significant rain we get just has to be one of those rivers which to me is way off the mark. Atmospheric rivers originate in the Tropics, not the North Pacific. I’ve been in this business long enough to know the difference.

This late weather bulletin: Here on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., Central Standard Time, a tornado is on the ground in Clark County, Minnesota – of all places – and several twisters have been reported in Nebraska and Iowa. Tornado warnings are up in several places as super cell thunderstorms are popping up all over the place. Afternoon temps as much as 30-40 degrees above normal and are adding considerable fuel for rapid development of these intense mesocyclones that aren’t supposed to happen at all in December. This month normally, is one of the two slowest months of the year for tornado formation with a national average of less than 30. The ones that do happen are restricted to the Gulf Coast, certainly no further north than that.

Just to refresh your memory – tornado formation requires the presence of layers of air with contrasting characteristics of temperature, moisture, density and wind flow. Complicated energy transformations produce the tornado vortex.

Many theories have been advanced as to the type of energy transformation necessary to generate a tornado, and none has won general acceptance. The two most frequently encountered visualize tornado generation as either the effect of thermally induced rotary circulations or as the effect of converging rotary winds.

Currently, scientists seem to agree that neither process generates tornadoes independently. It is more probable that tornadoes are produced by the combined effects of thermal and mechanical forces with one or the other force being the strongest generating agent. This was the case with this latest series of violent outbreaks where record breaking high temps only added to the explosive nature of these violent twisters.

Had temps in that area been normal or below normal, none of this would have taken place. It would have only been a rain or snow event with much more stable air in place. The real freaky part of all this was how long that mile wide EF-3 twister stayed on the ground traveling a whopping 237 miles! Considering the average length of a tornado’s path is a mere four miles, this event was even more mind boggling. Imagine a line from San Diego to almost Point Conception; that’s how far this tornado traveled uninterrupted! That’s why we live here!

See y’all next Tuesday and stay safe and most of all, healthy, ALOHA