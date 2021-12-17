Inside the studio: Katlin Evans appeared FP 121721

Inside the studio: Katlin Evans appeared at the second Artists on Artists series at foaSouth

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

When do artists know they’re artists? The answer is often, “right off the bat.” If you find yourself at five years old selling art instead of lemonade, it’s probably a sign. “I dragged my stuffed animals into the street and set up a table with all my drawings,” said Katlin Evans, the most recent guest of the monthly Artists on Artists’ series at foaSouth. “I started selling my work for 25 cents a piece on the side of the road.”

On December 2, Evans joined host Kate Cohen, who began the series last month as a forum for visual artists to come together, share their work and discuss their craft. “Artists tend to work alone,” said Cohen. “We need a place to talk about our work and invite the public to listen, learn and really look at what they’re seeing.”

The two shared their creative inspirations, processes, the lifestyle and hardships of working as artists and what defines their success. There were remarkable similarities between the two. For example, Cohen also knew she was an artist practically from birth. As a child, she crouched beneath her mother’s easel, watching her paint portraits. She stayed late at the dinner table, avoiding her vegetables, creating works of art. They both allow experimentation to be their guide.

But unlike Cohen – who obtained a BFA and two master’s degrees in art right out of high school – Evan’s path into art wasn’t linear. She also obtained her BFA in painting and drawing, but took more than a decade off before returning for her master’s degree. She held several odd jobs along the way, selling flowers, tending bar, washing dishes and even driving a dump truck. Now a five-time exhibitor at the Festival of Arts, a college art professor and full-time artist, Evans has some insights to impart.

Below are a few highlights from their conversation.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Kate Cohen, host of foaSouth’s Artists on Artists, welcomed Katlin Evans to discuss craft, inspiration and process at the second event of the series on December 2

Allow moments of discovery

“When we first met,” Cohen told Evans, “you were doing some clothespin pieces that hung on the wall at the Festival. I thought, ‘This is someone who has a much different way of looking at everyday objects.’ That piece is so much about repetition.”

“I often get an idea and just do it,” said Evans. “Then I figure out what it means later.”

The piece Cohen referenced is called “The Polarity of Center.” Evans sewed 5,000 clothespins together in a single strand and sculpted them into a circle. “I’m still trying to understand what it means,” said Evans. “But I thought about how we’re all part of a community. That community is not perfectly laid out. It’s not a perfect circle. There are lumps and bumps. But we’re holding hands together in this life. To me, repetition, multiplicity and rhythm are huge parts of my existence both as an artist and a person.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Katlin Evans poses with her sculpture, “The Polarity of Center,” created from 5,000 clothespins sewn together in a single strand

While creating “The Polarity of Center,” Evans listened to every episode of Ira Glass’s This American Life podcast from the years 1995 through 2014. “I continued making this piece because of that show. It made me think about all the regular people they interviewed.” It was as if, Evans said, she was stringing together all these lives into one harmonious tapestry.

Cohen discovered her latest series, Explanation of the Doodle, while receiving daily chemotherapy infusions after a stage IV cancer diagnosis in 2011. She listened to the hospital sounds around her – rolling carts, whirring machines, occasional laughter and soft talking – and represented the noises with squiggles, lines and circles. Those doodles became the foundation for her work, now on display at foaSouth.

Photo by Marrie Stone

“Strongman” (mixed media oil on linen) is part of Kate Cohen’s Explanation of the Doodle collection on display at foaSouth

Finding the rhythm

Both Evans and Cohen approach their work from a rhythmic, repetitive and mathematical lens. They see patterns and structure. They allow a kind of beat to be their guide.

“Running has a cadence,” Evans said. “When I’m running, by the second mile or so I start to enter the back of my head. I get into that zone and I’m gone.”

Evans described the cadence as a kind of flow or meditative state that allows creativity to flourish. “A shaman taught me that when you listen to a consistent beat for 12 full minutes, you enter into a trance. I felt that trance when I was sewing “The Polarity of Center.” It was that kind of rhythm. It’s similar to playing guitar or finding any other rhythm. It expresses itself.”

“For me,” said Cohen, “circles are extremely important in my work. I figured out a while ago that everything is mathematical. Math is rhythm. It’s a way of communicating. All my work is about rhythm, almost like a cellular rhythm. We’re very similar in that repetitive nature of our work.”

“And it’s not just about repetition in one piece. It’s a continuum,” said Evans, rolling up her sleeve. “That’s why the arrow.”

The guiding arrow

On Evans’ left arm is a tattoo of a single arrow – a reminder to keep moving forward in her work.

“The arrow tattoo came when I was 24, after receiving my BFA and moving to Portland. September 11th had just happened and there were no jobs. I was lucky to get a studio and a crappy job cleaning flowers. Needless to say, I was lost, poor and trying to find my way as an artist.

“My parents weren’t happy and kept hounding me to look for better paying jobs, but I wanted to pursue art. I knew if I had a high-paying job, I’d use my energy there and not have anything left for my work. The arrow was a reminder to keep going on my path, keep digging into my work, and not allow others to decide what I should be doing.”

Cohen’s own work acts as her arrow. She surrounds herself with her prior pieces, drawing inspiration and ideas from old works of art. She’s not scared to try new mediums or attempt new things. She’s worked with wire, tar, resin, rebar, driftwood, silk…there isn’t a material Cohen can’t reshape into art. She visually depicts her life experiences onto the canvas, giving her audience access to her mind.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Cohen’s exhibition, “Explanation of the Doodle,” is on display at foaSouth through next month

Analysis leads to paralysis

Both Evans and Cohen warned about overthinking the work ahead of time. Give the subconscious mind the freedom to play and see what happens. Once you produce some raw material, then it can be investigated. But interrogating the work too early in the process will prevent interesting things from happening.

“If you overthink an idea, it can stop you from acting,” said Evans. “So much of my art is rooted in process. If I think about every move ahead of time, I won’t make any leaps with my art. Much like life itself. If we overanalyze our every move, we may never actually accomplish anything. Fear takes over.”

Evans said instead of planning her paintings, she simply makes a single mark on the canvas and responds only to what’s in front of her. “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” she said. “You never know where it might lead. That way I can stay fresh and engaged in the process of making. I save the analysis for later (once I’ve made a lot of marks).”

Cohen also approaches the process organically. “I start with raw paper, pouring colors,” she said. “Then it’s all about looking, looking, looking. Each piece is an agonizing process of discovery. I’ll take a photo of it, get in bed and look at it again because [changing the medium] changes the look of it. Then I troubleshoot in my dreams. My brain is too loud. It’s always working.”

Evans’ pieces reflect her process. “I don’t ever have a plan. That’s the idea behind Pencil Walking. Sometimes when you’re traveling, you don’t know where you’ll end up. You get lost, invent something. That’s where I like to take these. Most all my work is a discovery.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Evans poses at the Festival of Arts last summer with a piece from her collection, “Pencil Walking”

Cross training the artistic mind

Training your artistic mind is a little like training for a marathon, Evans said. In addition to running, good marathon training requires biking, swimming, lifting weights and stretching. All those components contribute to strength, speed and endurance.

Likewise, exercising different parts of the creative mind can strengthen the whole. Cohen and Evans both produce sculptures, paintings and drawings. They work with acrylics, oils, watercolor and – of course – clothespins and other household objects. Cohen fearlessly utilizes every material at her disposal to create unique sculptures and images.

“I remember a piece in your MFA show,” said Cohen. “It was 1,134 sewing needles sculpted into layers that looked like a cloud formation, as though they were falling.”

“It’s not the illusion of depth that we usually see in painting,” said Evans. “It’s actual depth. It’s akin to sculpture, so it’s marrying two opposites – sculpture and drawing – and trying to find harmony between chaos and balance.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Kate Cohen poses with a piece from her “Explanation of the Doodle” collection, while Katlin Evans showcases work from “Pencil Walking”

Finding and defining success

Both artists define their success by the ability and willingness to continue showing up for their work for decades.

“Showing up, and continuing to show up, for 23 years as a professional artist, that’s success,” said Evans. “Doing the work and putting your money where your mouth is – that’s a successful artist. Whether or not you sell it, it’s about the work and the engagement with the work. If I keep showing up, that’s success because I’m not giving up on it.”

When Evans graduated from art school, her professor gave all the students wooden spoons with the word “desire” written on them. “It was a reminder to keep going,” Evans said. “She also said, ‘If you keep doing this, someone eventually will notice.’ You need tenacious perseverance.”

Cohen agreed. “I define success as continuing to learn from my work.”

Neither one of them overly concerned themselves with the audience’s reaction. If they remained true to their work and vision, the audience would find them. “There’s a lyric by Bill Callahan (who plays with the band Smog) that says, ‘I’m on the run to connect with everyone,’” Evans said. “That’s how I feel about my work. I’m alone, making these paintings. The best part about working is when I’m able to engage and learn from what other people are seeing.”

The conversation was filled with lessons like those – good advice for artists and non-artists alike. “It’s all about translating your life experiences into your work and not analyzing it too much,” Cohen said. What could be more satisfying?

The foaSouth Artists on Artist series continues next month with guest artist Mike Tauber appearing on January 6, 2022. For more information, visit the Festival of Arts website at https://www.foapom.com/.

