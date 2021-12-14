Council to select new mayor, mayor pro tem 121421

Council to select new mayor, mayor pro tem, discuss in-house ambulance program, property appraisal process, police vehicle and K-9s

By SARA HALL

Tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 14, Laguna Beach City Council will select a new mayor and mayor pro tem before considering another varied agenda, including: Switching to an in-house local ambulance transport service program, along with an increased ambulance transport service rate; an appraisal policy for real property acquisition; and accepting a donation to purchase two police service dogs and one police K-9 vehicle.

First up on the agenda, during some special business, is the annual changing of the guard for leadership on the dais. Council will select the mayor and mayor pro tem for 2022, as well as adjust the seating lineup. Currently, Bob Whalen serves as mayor and Sue Kempf as mayor pro tem.

Also, during the agenda section for extraordinary business, council will recognize the winners of the Children’s Holiday Palette Competition and the Public Works APWA 2021 Projects of the Year.

During regular business, council will consider provision of local ambulance transport services.

City staff is recommending approving a transition from contracting private ambulance transport service to providing a city operated in-house ambulance transport service, staffed and supported by the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

The resolution establishes rates for the provision of advanced life support service and basic life support ground ambulance transport service, increasing the city’s ambulance transport base rate fees, mileage fees and incidental materials fees.

The item also includes a seven-year purchase agreement with REV Financial Services for three ambulances for an amount not-to-exceed $80,000 per year.

If approved, staff will report back to council in one year.

Doctor’s Ambulance Service has provided the emergency transportation to the city since 1997, according to the staff report for the item. The service agreement will expire on June 30, 2022.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle in Laguna Beach

On June 15, when council approved the city budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year it included $600,000 for future ambulance services, and, in a separate item, approved extending the agreement with Doctor’s until next year.

Staff evaluated three potential service options for the future of this service: Establishing a city operated, in-house ambulance transport program; continuing to contract with a private company to provide the service; or turning over prehospital care service to the county. They considered the three options based on an increased service level of two dedicated ambulances (currently one) to reduce patient wait times, according to the staff report.

An ambulance committee of LBFD staff was created to study the options and is recommending transferring to an in-house service.

Regardless of the service option council selects, city staff is also recommending increasing the current ambulance transport service rate from $965 to $2,800, in order to “significantly reduce or eliminate the need for a potential city subsidy,” for either a contract- or city-operated program.

If approved, the rate increase would apply to commercial insurance, private pay and non-insured individuals. It would not affect costs for individuals who use Medicare or Medi-Cal, as those providers set their own rates for ambulance programs.

LBFD responded to 2,344 emergency calls in 2020, with 1,447 of which were transported via ambulance to a hospital, according to the staff report. Of those nearly 1,500 annual transports, about 350-400 are provided by a secondary backup ambulance stationed at Mission Hospital. Because it’s not a dedicated ambulance, availability is limited, requiring an ambulance to respond from another jurisdiction, which has significantly prolonged the response time.

Since July, LBFD has reported 40 cases of wait times of more than 25 minutes for a second ambulance to respond from outside the city.

“Prolonged wait times can harm the patient, tie up public safety, resources and impact the public,” the staff report reads.

Compared to neighboring cities, Laguna’s number of transports and base rate is notably lower. San Clemente has the closest figures, with about 2,500 ambulance transports every year and a base rate of $1,098.

If council approves the staff recommended option of an in-house ambulance transport service, the city would purchase four ambulances (two dedicated in service 24/7) and each ambulance would be staffed with two city employed operators.

In a chart listing the pros and cons of each option, staff notes that a benefit of the city operating its own service is that it would address the extended wait times for the second ambulance. It would also provide the most local control over the program, could more easily increase service based on community needs and provides more stability in the long-term. Disadvantages listed include potential for liability and that the city maintains the assets.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is working to acquire the property at 31727 PCH, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone

Also during regular business, Councilmember George Weiss is recommending the council direct staff to work with the city attorney to develop an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to include purchasing procedures for real property acquisition. If a majority approves, council will consider the ordinance at a future meeting.

Specifically, the proposed ordinance would require the purchase, sale, leasing, or hypothecation* of any land, building, or real estate in excess of $500,000 be evaluated by a certified appraiser. The appraisal that must be done prior to the decision to buy or sell is made by council. For properties with a value of more than $1 million, council will have the discretion to require more than one certified appraisal.

“From time to time, the City of Laguna Beach has the need to purchase, sell, lease, or hypothecate real property for use by the city itself or the community,” the staff report for the item reads. “To assure that public funds are managed responsibly, it makes sense to require real estate appraisals when the city considers [these actions].”

An appraisal policy developed by city staff should specify qualification requirements for appraisers, for example meeting the standards of the Appraisal Institute.

If a council majority agrees to move forward, the new policy would replace or supplement policy 5-17, which currently outlines the procedures for the acquisition of city property, including section three regarding the appraisal process. Currently, policy 5-17 section three notes that a “qualified independent property appraiser” shall be retained for “significant purchases,” but does not address selling, leasing, or hypothecation, or a specific property value.

“Having an appraisal done provides assurance that a proposed acquisition will not result in a gift of public funds,” the current policy section explains.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy City of LB

Corp Fillers and K-9 Ranger, officers from local K-9 training group, and LBPD personnel at Ranger’s goodbye ceremony this summer

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will consider accepting a donation to purchase two police service dogs and one police K-9 vehicle.

Bob and Bobi Roper, the Offield Family Foundation and the Crevier Family Foundation have offered a combined $146,300 donation to resume Laguna Beach Police Department’s K-9 program.

The item includes a 2022 K-9 Ford interceptor not to exceed $46,000, plus related conversion costs not to exceed $47,000 and two trained police dogs from Adlerhorst International for $53,280.

Staff is also requesting the $146,300 be appropriated from the general fund, however, one-time costs to resume the K-9 program will be offset by the private donation.

If approved, it will also include $16,000 in the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget for ongoing care and maintenance of the two dogs. Currently, LBPD budgets $8,000 annually.

“Earlier this summer, the community lost a valued member of the police department when K-9 Officer Ranger passed away from cancer,” the staff report reads.

Ranger joined LBPD in 2015 through community donations and became the third member of the department’s K-9 team.

K-9s are a valuable resource for patrol officers since they provide several services and assistance, including: Aid in locating missing persons and lost children; assistance with the apprehension of fleeing suspects; and providing a quick and effective searching method for concealed narcotics.

The well-trained dogs can also help officers quickly search buildings, room by room, and can often sense the presence of an individual who might be missed by an officer. They also help de-escalate certain situations with hostile or intoxicated individuals.

Also during the meeting, council will consider: The second reading of the code amendments related to regulations of accessory dwelling units; review councilmember appointments to various organizations and subcommittee assignments for any possible revisions or changes; an updated Tree Removal and Planting Policy for Public Trees; extending the emergency declaration related to COVID-19 for an additional 60-day cycle; and a resolution making the findings to continue virtual meetings of city council and city commissions, committees, boards and other bodies.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may also speak in person in Council Chambers.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on December 13 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on December 14 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on December 14, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

*hypothecation (the process of agreeing to use an asset as collateral in exchange for a loan, according to Bankrate.)

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.