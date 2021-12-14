Laguna Playhouse holiday performances 121421

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances continue into the new year

Laguna Playhouse continues to celebrate the holidays with three upcoming performances that are sure to keep you laughing and entertained.

Come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the line-up:

Click on photo for a larger image

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

–Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve!

–Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Click on photo for a larger image

Folk Legacy Trio

–Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.