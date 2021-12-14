Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Winter is an exciting time to watch birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy bird walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 mile nature hike on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist at Crystal Cove State Park on the shortest day of the year and watch as the sun and the tides collide on a Winter Solstice tidepool walk on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. until sunset. Wear sturdy shoes for walking on sharp, slippery and uneven rocks as you look for intertidal creatures while exploring during a super low tide. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at the kiosk.) Day-use fee: $15.

Enjoy a super negative 0.7 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at the stoplight at Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $15.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery hosts The Atomic Babylon Collection

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is presenting “ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” to Laguna Beach as they host The Atomic Babylon Collection from artist-turned-activist, Victoria Moore and sculptor Dr. Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D.

The exhibition follows its unveiling in August with UNESCO (United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization) and will continue on to Mexico and Austria in 2022 to raise awareness about “Atomic Veterans” and “Children of Atomic Veterans” worldwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both UNESCO and StillGlowing.org initiatives and projects.

Courtesy of Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery

“Unintended Consequences” by artist Victoria Moore

The gallery is grateful to artists Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D. Fine Arts and Victoria Moore for having the opportunity to present their art works for this historic cause; and Joanne Tawfilis, Ph.D. Fine Art, owner/director Muramid Arts and Cultural Center and UNESCO Center for Peace; Member, UNESCO U.S. National Commission; Member, International Commission of Artists for Peace; and Member of the Board, United Nations Association/UN Foundation (San Diego) for arranging the exhibit.

“ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” continues through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Gallery owner Rob Hoover and the management team will be working with Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and the directors of First Thursdays Art Walk to expand and enhance the art experience. They look forward to raising awareness about this important and historic issue in our community and around the world.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Visit http://woodscoveart.com.