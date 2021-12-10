NewLeftHeader

 December 10, 2021

Local Cats’ club recognized 121021

Local Cats’ club recognized as Chapter of the Year

The OCCats, the University of Arizona’s alumni chapter, has been selected as the “Chapter of the Year.” The Chapter of the Year Award recognizes outstanding commitment to the University of Arizona. This award honors a chapter/club for exemplary service for communicating with local alumni, encourages the advancement of the University’s strategic plan, organizing volunteer/philanthropic opportunities, demonstrating support for current Wildcat students, recruiting new alumni and hosting events.

“It is such an honor to be recognized as Chapter of the Year by the University. We have such a great group of alumni – volunteers who sit on our Board of Directors and those who attend local events hosted by our chapter – helping us preserve the Wildcat spirit throughout the year,” said OCCats Chapter President Jane Russo. 

“Our alumni chapter leaders are more than just volunteers; they are the spirit and ambassadors of the University of Arizona. The OCCats alumni chapter sets the example of the dedication and hard work Wildcats around the nation share and the lifetime connection to giving back and engaging with the university. They truly are Wildcats for Life,” said Senior Director, Alumni & Student Engagement and Adviser, Bobcats Senior Honorary Marc Acuña.

The Arizona Alumni Association has more than 39 chapters around the U.S., hosting more than 150 events per year, serving more than 300,000 former Arizona students, creating a community for Wildcats to remain connected to their alma mater and to each other. 

Arizona Alumni Association chapters support the deep and lasting connection shared for the university and afford alumni opportunities to enjoy networking, professional development, educational speaker series, community service and scholarship fundraising to give back and stay connected to each other and the university.

If you live in Orange County and are a fellow Arizona alumni, be sure to join the OCCats for an upcoming game watch, or another local event. If you have an interest in getting involved, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or get social with the OCCats on Instagram (@OC_Cats) and Facebook (@OCCats) for upcoming event details and chapter news.

 

