 December 10, 2021

Fair Game 121021

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Flying like an Eagle and then some!

Fair Game Toms new headshotJeff Herkins is a senior at Laguna Beach High School. He’s busy in life as a kid his age should be with his studies, playing varsity tennis and even serving an internship this past summer at Epson America

If he has spare time, he and his brothers also run their own business reselling items online. 

Over and above all of that, he’s written hundreds of letters to front line workers, held numerous food drives for the Laguna Food Pantry, done weekly beach clean-ups and made cooling neck ties for the military and hundreds of paracord emergency bracelets, also for military personnel.

The fact is that his volunteering has earned him a prestigious Silver Congressional Award that’s given for volunteerism, character development and fitness. Some of those categories, in fact, require upwards of 400 hours to complete. Add to that the Presidential Award, also presented for attaining a certain number of volunteering hours.

Pretty impressive resume for a young man, wouldn’t you say?

Hold on, I’m not done. Jeff is also a Boy Scout, one of fewer than 525 out of the 110 million scouts in the 111-year-history of scouting, to earn every single merit badge. EVERY SINGLE ONE!

Fair Game Jeff and scoutmasters

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Herkins Family

(L-R) Scoutmaster Dieter Kutz, Jeff Herkins and Matt Eimers

That’s right, 138 total merit badges and 23 palms (a palm is given for every five merit badges completed once you’ve attained Eagle Scout status with 21 badges).

So, let’s put this all in perspective. Less that 4% of all those going into scouting attain the rank of Eagle; but, only one person out of each 210,000 scouts earns every merit badge.

Incredible accomplishment!

Oh, and I might add that he’s the second one in his family to do so, behind his older brother, Kyle.

Herkins, part of Scout Troop 106, earned his Eagle rank in 2017, yet didn’t stop there. Over the period of 7 1/2 years, he continued on and got’em all.

In the beginning, his first badge was for Composite Materials and he was on his way. Those that followed included First Aid and Life Saving to Surveying and Orienteering

Jeff had several favorites: SCUBA, where he earned his PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) certification and then went to Oahu, Hawaii to perform his required dives; Snow Sports where he traveled to Park City, Utah, to learn cross country and downhill skiing; Archaeology, when he went camping with an archaeologist and helped find ancient camel bones; Kayaking by heading to the Santa Cruz Islands and kayaking into sea caves; White Water Rafting by floating down the Kern River located in the Sequoia National Forest. And, one of the more difficult merit badges of Backpacking, where he had to go on four trips covering a total of 70 miles of hiking.

Fair Game jeff scubadiving

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Herkins Family

While earning his SCUBA merit badge, Jeff Herkins became a Professional Association of Diving Instructor

When asked what he has enjoyed the most about scouting, Herkins said that he has learned leadership by serving in top positions within his troops and working as a staff member at the National Youth Leadership Training Camp at Lost Valley. He has participated in many community service projects including his own Eagle Scout project at Light of Christ Church in Irvine. It’s the preschool he attended years before. His project was replacing their disintegrating wooden benches that were unsafe, with a recycled composite material that will now last for years.

Finally, with 137 merit badges on the sash and a spot remaining for one more, Jeff completed his final one: Landscape Architecture. After working on parts of it for more than two years, he finally found a counselor to help him complete the remaining requirements.

Now, what do you do when you’ve completed everything the Boy Scouts have to offer? Well, remember that Silver Congressional Award? He’d like to continue on to attain the Gold Congressional Award level, and if that’s not enough, he’s already taken three required college-level real estate courses in working toward getting a real estate license.

Next, there’s certainly the possibility of college, where business would probably be his major. But who knows? He’s keeping his options open.

Jeff credits his parents with being his biggest supporters in his journey, by either leading or volunteering to assist him along the way. 

In any case, Jeff Herkins is an amazing young man who has accomplished so much. It’ll be fun to hear about his next challenges.

Laguna Beach is lucky to have him as part of the community.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend on the Promenade: Tonight, 6-8 p.m., enjoy Upstream, “SoCal’s premier live reggae. Then tomorrow is Jason Feddy, from 6-8 p.m. Feddy was the Laguna Arts Alliance Artist of the Year in 2019/20. And finally, Sunday, from 5-7 p.m., is singer, guitarist and composer Beth Wood.

Then, next Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. is the “Interfaith Winter Blues, Healing for the Holidays” at the Neighborhood Church Laguna Beach. It’s a service designed for those perhaps struggling during the season, by offering them a place to worship in a safe place of rest, comfort and healing.

It’s brought to the community by members of the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council.

The Neighborhood Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

We’ve decided to add what we feel will be a fun new item to Stu News in the New Year. What is it, you ask? Pictures of YOUR pets! After all, who doesn’t love sharing a photo of the one part of their life that offers complete unconditional love?

So, snap a photo of that family favorite, then tell us a little about him or her: name, age, breed (if desired), family’s name and maybe one line about what makes them so special.

Send the info and photo to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we’ll find a special spot to regularly run your fave pets.

 

