 Volume 13, Issue 99  |  December 10, 2021

Making a difference – a village of hope

After seven years as a volunteer for CHOC [Children’s Hospital of Orange County], Thomas Berndt was ready to find another way to help people. He was raised that way. He started his own personal auxiliary for reading glasses in 2009. A long-time friend, Kathy Sangster, who lives on Lido Island, sparked his interest to find a way to help the mountain people of Kenya.

He’d never been there and probably never will.

It’s not a tourist destination. It’s where your Starbucks Kenyan coffee is grown. Sangster, now 81 and weighing quite close to her age, goes each year with doctors and dentists to treat the villagers and also bring vitamins. The diet there is mostly starch. She represents Village HopeCore (VHC), a charity started by a villager, Kajira “K.K.” Mugambi, Esq., who excelled in school and won an education in the U.S. He became an attorney in San Francisco and created the charity VHC. They build clean water systems, have sent thousands of mosquito nets and started a program for prescription glasses for children, as well as offering micro loans for women (who can’t get a bank loan in Kenya). Sangster will spend two months there, bringing her own food. She still becomes homesick some of the time.

Making a difference 100 year old man

Kathy Sangster with this 100-year-old man who walked five miles to obtain reading glasses

Bernt, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty in Laguna Beach, became invested in VHC because it’s the first charity he found that “doesn’t use half its donations for salaries. I gather caps for the orphans who develop cataracts at 6 years of age and reading glasses for the adults because of the damage to their eyes from the sun at the 7,000 ft. high elevation,” Berndt explained.

Making a difference orphans

Kenyan orphans who are enjoying wearing their donated hats

“I insist that every pair of glasses, hats and every dollar donated gets to the people. It’s all literally hand carried to Nairobi, to avoid theft,” Berndt said. They pay a hefty overweight fee on the flight over, where they are met by a local politician and escorted safely through the airport. Then, they travel four hours, including doctors, dentists and optometrists by Land Rovers to Mt. Kenya.”

This is Berndt’s first year offering help to 72-year-old Nazarene Sister Salome. She is not affiliated with VHC, but he found her story to be compelling. She on her own cares for 15 handicapped youngsters she rescued from the streets. Berndt shared that if parents give birth to a handicapped baby, it’s placed in the jungle. If the child is older, it’s left in the streets to survive. Sister Salome does her best to rescue these street kids on her own dime using the small pension she receives.

Making a difference Sister Salom

Sister Salome with the handicapped youth she takes care of

When Sangster arrives in January 2022, she hopes to deliver a cashier’s check for $1,000 to Sister Salome, who will be stunned. Most of the monies have been raised by Berndt’s fellow Realtors, who have gladly opened their wallets to donate to this cause.

“Three weeks ago, I stood at our Wednesday marketing meeting and spoke for five minutes about Sister Salome. Everyone already knew about the hats and glasses due to my involvement with VHC for the past 12 years,” said Berndt. “Realtors have always been my major contributors. I walked out of that meeting with more than $600 in cash for Sister Salome, with another check coming for $800.”

Making a difference two orphans

Two orphans wearing their hats

According to Berndt, “The generosity of Laguna Realtors is legendary. Although it is one of the smallest real estate boards comprised of 650 members, they are giants in the state in charity ventures, outraising boards literally five times their size. They deserve a huge thank you!”

In a land where a coffee farmer works 10 hours for $2.50, Sister Salome will inherit a small fortune, and according to Berndt, likely adopt more abandoned children, whereby she can afford to hire a full-time assistant at $80 per month next year. In addition, the monies would cover securing more nutritious food and repairs to her house.

 “Good people doing good work need support. The children are wearing the hats and adults are able to read the news with the help of the reading glasses,” said Berndt. The story is truly hopeful.

Making a difference villagers

Two of the villagers testing their eyeglasses as they read the news

Village HopeCore International, for the past 20 years, has provided quality healthcare and loans to the women and children of Kenya. From a humble beginning, they have grown from serving 12 resource-poor women with a budget of only $5,000, to serving more than 300,000 community members with a yearly budget of $1.2 million. Theirs is a story of bringing hope, health and empowerment to the underserved of Kenya. To learn more, visit www.villagehopecore.org.

Making a difference thank you

Kathy Sangster, pictured with villagers, holds up a thank you note 

If you would like to assist Berndt with his donations to Sister Salome prior to Sangster’s trip in January, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. If you would like to donate hats and glasses, you can drop them off at Berndt’s Coldwell Banker Realty office located at 31582 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

