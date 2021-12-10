NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

51.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 99  |  December 10, 2021

Guest Column A holiday or anytime prayer 121021

Guest Column

A holiday or anytime prayer

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Light & Resilience

Hello, welcome to the holiday corner.

It’s the holiday season, it’s time for family & friends. I’d like to offer this prayer during this special time of year.

Here is my offering to you. This is a gentle, inclusive prayer for our gatherings.

a holiday doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy 

In the years past, some of the gatherings I’ve been a part of were about nothing else except the food. So, here’s what I did.

If you’ve got a crew that sits down to eat and just dives in, maybe you could be the brave heart who says, “Hey…I thought we could start with a little blessing.” 

Breaking bread together is incredibly meaningful. And we need to come together more often to just be together. And a little non-denominational prayer in advance not only raises the vibe, I’m positive that it’s good for digestion.

a holiday hands

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Give thanks

Dear (you choose: Beloved God, Creation, The Divine Mother, Holy Father, Life Source, Universal Love…)

We give thanks for our togetherness, our sameness, our contrasts, and the
light and resilience we reflect back to one another.

We give thanks for the Holy that holds us and the humanity that brings us back to the Holy to see the light and resilience we reflect back to one another. 

We ask that our self-compassion becomes love and understanding for everyone around us, that our personal happiness be woven to the heart of the world and that our nourishment feed the collective.

May the sweetness of this moment radiate to all beings everywhere that we
may see the light and resilience we reflect back to one another.

Amen. So be it. 

May all be so blessed.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.