 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Wallace 120721

Wallace is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 7-year-old Dobermann who is neutered. He is very calm, affectionate and a favorite to anyone who meets him. Wallace is on the quiet side, and is a great companion to have in your life. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Wallace adopted as soon as possible. 

Pet of the Week Wallace

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Wallace is currently looking for a new home before Christmas

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

