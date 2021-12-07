NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Santa parade coming to town on December 12

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa has been busy in his workshop preparing for the holiday season, but he will be taking a break and driving through Laguna Beach accompanied by Christmas carolers. Don’t miss the City of Laguna Beach Santa caravan on Sunday, Dec. 12. The caravan will start in South Laguna at 3:30 p.m. making its way through town. Use the Trolley Tracker app for the route and to track Santa live in real-time.

 

