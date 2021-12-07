Visitors treated to peek inside Artists’ Studios during open house over the past weekend
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
It’s not often that one gets to visit an artist’s sacred space – the studio. However, over the past weekend, the public was welcomed into the largest group of Laguna Canyon Artist Studios. It is housed in three buildings on Laguna Canyon Road, just past Big Bend.
Visitors were invited to stroll through the art studios to talk with artists and view their works that represent a wide range of mediums: drawing and painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, assemblage and more.
Laguna Canyon Artist Studios has an interesting back story. It’s been the home to scores of professional artists for decades, but it didn’t start out that way. It grew organically from its original purpose as storage and workspace for contractors and tradesmen. It was also the home of the popular ‘80s workout center, The Girls’ Gym.
Artist Sandra Campbell Jones chats with visitors
Current occupants include abstract and representational painters, ceramicists, jewelers and the headquarters of Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA). The complex currently houses more than 40 artists, including many past and present Festival of Arts and Sawdust Festival exhibitors.
The organizers of this year’s event said that the artist participants this year reflected a good portion of the occupants.
Teresa Hill (right) stands in front of her series “Juicy Goddesses.” Artist Leslie Sollberger is on the far left.
Teresa Hill has been in the complex since 2017. Hill studied at LCAD, and her work focuses on gender identity, feminism and bi-racial issues. “The first of the Juicy Goddess paintings (“If I Were Venus”) was created in response to an MFA course that I took in 2017 on the topics of women, gender and identity. It’s not as serious as some of my other work, it’s more fun and joyous.” Many of her other paintings deal with thought-provoking and disturbing subjects, so this is a different artistic avenue.
Hill’s friend Leslie Sollberger’s work is displayed in the same space as Hill’s work. The majority of Sollberger’s pieces are portraits with gilded backgrounds based on sacred geometry. However, there is one of her dog. “I use a compass to make them,” she said. “All the designs mean something.” Pastiglia and sgraffito are methods she uses in her work.
Hand-fabricated jewelry designer Karin Worden in conversation with some of the visitors to her studio
Artist Karin Worden’s specialty is fine silver and gold jewelry. She has exhibited off and on for 15 plus years at the Festival of Arts and has occupied her studio for five years. “This event is definitely worth it,” Worden said. “It helps build clientele. I get a lot of custom orders for birthdays and anniversaries. I also sell online.” A Laguna resident, she received a BA from San Diego State and her Master’s Degree in Fine Arts in Boston. Inspired by botanicals, especially antique botanical illustrations, all her pieces are handmade and she loves goldsmithing. “It’s a centuries old art. I could study it for the rest of my life and still not know all of it,” she said. Worden has a special series which consists of Darkened Silver “Pollinated” with 22k gold.
Amanda Fish, an artist at FOA, said, “Karin’s jewelry reflects her spark and love of nature. It’s unique and exquisite.”
Fred Hope worked with his mentor Wayne Thiebaud for seven years
Fred Hope’s main focuses now are to see his work exhibited in museums and to teach workshops. Hope has just concluded an exhibition at the Manetti Shrem Museum at University of California Davis during which Wayne Thiebaud, Hope’s mentor, was honored. Hope has been a professional artist, entertainment designer and educator since attending art school at Art Center College of Design in the early 1970s. He holds classes in composition and painting, as well as art critique workshops, which are held at the studio.
Rosemary Swimm holds a painting by her husband Tom Swimm
A long-term resident, artist Tom Swimm and his wife Rosemary, who is executive director of LPAPA, have been in the studio complex for 13 years. “It’s always been an annual event the first weekend in December,” Rosemary said. “We clean up and decorate for the holidays. It’s a great time for collectors. It’s always been a good show and an interactive event for the collectors. They visit with each other. Over the years, the landlord Reggie Horvath has been incredibly supportive.”
Adrienne Fayne in her studio with her paintings and sculptures
Adrienne Fayne lived in Los Angeles for 50 years before moving to Laguna in 2017. She’s been an artist for 40 years and began sculpting 25 years ago. She also works in mixed media, found objects and plaster and bronze. “It’s always been my dream to come down here to live,” she said. “I was a stone sculptor and then I started sculpting in clay at a class, and I fell in love with it.”
Fayne is a board member with the CAP Gallery whose mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of art and serve as a catalyst for Art Education. She is also a member of the Laguna Art Museum Council and past member of LACMA.
Gianne de Genevraye (left) in a discussion with a visitor
Painter Gianne de Genevraye lives here in Laguna for half of the year and spends the other half in Italy and France. A fairly newcomer to the complex, Genevraye has been in her space for a year and a half. She describes her work as contemporary nature. “I have painted gardens and landscapes on site all over the world,” she said. “Now I’m doing space scapes.”
She received her Fine Arts Degree from UCI in the 1970s. “Back then, there were only 40 people in the department and one of my teachers was Tony Delap,” Genevraye said.
The conclusion of another annual event
This open house weekend is a fantastic event. To have the opportunity to talk with an artist about his or her work in the studio where it is created is a rare pleasure.
The Clarks from Mission Viejo have been visiting the studios every year since the open studio weekends began 20 years ago. What is the attraction? “I love art and love artists. They’re fun people,” said Debbie Clark.
