 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Hospitality Night happenings 120721

Hospitality Night happenings

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

hospitality night crowd

Filled with excitement, the crowd waited for the tree lighting at Peppertree Lot on Friday, Dec. 3. Hospitality Night is co-sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the start of the holiday season. It was canceled last year, however, the annual event returned in 2021 and drew a huge crowd of festive families.

hospitality night whalen and kirsten

Mayor Bob Whalen, his wife Kirsten and their grandson 

hospitality night santa arrives

With a large official escort, Santa Claus arrived in town, not in his traditional sleigh, but in a Lifeguard Jeep. Only in Laguna! After the tree lighting, he headed down to the outdoor deck at The Promenade to listen to children’s Christmas wishes. 

hospitality night tree and whalen

The tree in all its glory. After the tree was lit, activities included live music, cookie decorating, arts and crafts and letter writing to the troops. Stores were open for holiday browsing.

hospitality night sande and santa

Santa Claus and Santa’s Helper Sande St. John

hospitality night dressed up duo

Getting into the holiday spirit 

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

Editor’s note: Look for more photos from Hospitality Night in Friday’s edition.

 

