 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

One-of-a-kind holiday sing-along planned for the community this Saturday

With the decorations up, holiday hats, rhythm instruments and song books ready to be provided, the community is once again invited to a traditional holiday sing-along this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m. It all takes place in the South Laguna Community Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock Way & Coast Highway. Garden Band founders Tom Joliet and Tony Bisson will lead the music. Guests can bring instruments if they wish, their singing voices and snacks or treats to share. And, for those concerned, the Garden Park offers ample room for social distancing.

 

