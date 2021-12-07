NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Free jazz concert on December 9

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the public is invited to a free holiday jazz concert presented by the Laguna Community Concert Band and the City of Laguna Beach Recreation Division. Directed by Lynn Olinger, the concert takes place at the Community and Susi Q Center terrace from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and holiday cookies. RSVP today at www.lagunabeachcity.net/recreation, or call 949.497.0788 for more information.

 

