 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Net-Works reaching out to the community 120321

Net-Works reaching out to the community for the needy in the neighborhood

Join Net-Works in giving holiday gifts to many this holiday season. Help them collect gifts for the homeless, single moms, seniors and anyone needing one in Laguna Beach. There are many who need a gift of love now.

Drop gifts off at three locations:

1. Laguna Exchange at 995 Pacific Coast Highway (corner of Anita and PCH), Laguna Beach.

2. Treasures of Laguna at 355 Broadway St., Laguna Beach.

3. Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Net-Works Christmas Breakfast and Celebration between 9 and 11 a.m.

Please mark the gifts as children, or adult woman or man.

If you don’t have time to get a gift, please send your donation to Net-Works 

and they can take care of the rest.

Here are three (3) ways to donate electronically:

1. Paypal - www.net-workslb.org 

2. Venmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

3. Zelle - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

Send checks to: 

Net-Works Laguna Beach

303 Broadway, Suite 107, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Net-Works is a 501 c3 non-profit organization, which allows you a tax deduction for your gift.

If you have questions, contact Don Sciortino at 949.328.7230 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Net-Works Laguna Beach, a nonprofit, brings together resources to help those in need experience change and growth. The purpose of Net-Works is to serve the City of Laguna Beach by networking people into a community that works.

 

