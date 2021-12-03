NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Woman’s Club continues tradition of raising funds 120321

Woman’s Club continues tradition of raising funds for Adopt-A-Family this year

Kitty Malcolm, president of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, said “The club’s overall mission is to provide an environment for the enrichment of women through friendship, community service and inclusiveness. Our community outreach focuses on children-in need in the community.”

The Woman’s Club will celebrate its 100th year anniversary in 2022. If you think that this is a group of women whose core is socializing, you would be dead wrong. At their heart is providing for children of low-income families in Laguna Beach. But, they do like to socialize, as well.

Historically, women’s clubs began a long time ago, tackling tough agenda such as child labor and juvenile justice. In this regard, through the years, the Woman’s Club of LB has followed suit, as it positively influences the circumstances of children in our town and continually strives to improve their lives in countless ways.

“Members join for many reasons,” said Malcolm. “I see from membership applications what experiences they have and what they are looking for, and it almost always involves wanting to do something in which they can give back to the community.” 

2019 gift wrapping party: (L-R) Melinda Salem, Kathleen Reedy, Caroline Wright, Nancy Shurtleff, Anne McGraw, Kitty Malcolm, Lindsley Lowell (back), Patti Oshlund and Trudie Perkins

The club was closed from January 2020 for bathroom renovations, reopened early in March, and was then closed due to COVID at the end of March. It was just able to re-open this past June. But that didn’t deter the Woman’s Club. Due to lack of rental revenue during this period, the board did something they had never done before in order to continue providing Christmas gifts to these kids – they asked the community for help. And the community did. Because of already-existing funds held aside by the club and the community’s help, the club was able to purchase 120 gifts for 34 kids in 2020. 

“We were completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown by our community,” Malcolm commented. “Last year was a tough year for all of us but 2021 is going to be just as tough for many kids and their families. We are working again with Sande St. John to help those same families from past years; they are still in need. Sandy gathers wish lists from children at Santa’s House on Hospitality Night. Although we are able to have our Holiday Luncheon this year, we are hoping to raise enough money through additional community support that we can give as much as we were able to do last year. 

Woman’s Club Laguna Beach will celebrate 100th year anniversary in 2022

“All anyone needs to do is make a donation, and we will purchase and wrap the gifts for the families to pick up. We know many people, businesses and organizations receive requests for financial support, but for our kids, these are the only holiday gifts they receive. All children are from Laguna Beach families who are low-income and need a helping hand at this time of year, and almost all of the wish list items are for clothing and a toy or two. Knowing we have helped put a smile on their faces when they can open a present is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves,” said Malcolm.

Because of the community’s help last year, in addition to being able to help 34 kids through the Adopt-A-Family program, the club also partnered with the Laguna Beach Fire Department in their Spark of Love program Toy Drive, providing 35 gifts consisting of games, basketballs and soccer balls. And, they provided Christmas stockings filled with gifts for the individual residents of their local Waymakers, as well as hygiene products, blankets and sports/exercise equipment for the organization itself. Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter provides caring and healing housing and support for abused, at-risk youth and children experiencing mental health crises between the ages of 12-17. 

Board members Nancy Shurtleff and Kathleen Reed have been the angels behind this program. Most of their time starting right after Thanksgiving is spent purchasing gifts, organizing the “wrap” party to package the gifts, and then managing to get them all ready so the families can pick them up right before Christmas. Countless woman-hours are spent pulling this all together and these ladies continue to do it with undaunted spirit.

The Woman’s Club is a 501c(3) non-profit organization and a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. 

For more information on what the club is about and its activities, visit www.wclb.org, follow on Facebook @womanscluboflagunabeach and on Instagram @womanscuboflaguna.

To make a donation, visit the club’s homepage at www.wclb.org and click the “Donate” button.

 

