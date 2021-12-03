NewLeftHeader

haze

56.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Scenes from the Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy 120321

Scenes from the Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy

Photos by Jeff Rovner

The Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy is full of surprises this season. Where else in Southern California is snow falling while children climb aboard a Christmas sleigh? Where can you watch a glass blowing demonstration and, moments later, try your own hand at creating a ceramic pot? From marionette shows to 150 booths offering unique handcrafted creations, there’s a little dash of magic around every corner.

If you haven’t paid a visit yet, here are a few things you’ve been missing. 

Scenes from the Sawdust marionette

Click on photo for a larger image

Puppeteer Joe Selph from Rene’s Marionettes wows the crowd with more than 30 years of performing experience

Scenes from the Sawdust sleigh

Click on photo for a larger image

Children climb aboard Santa’s sleigh as snow begins to fall on a Friday night

Scenes from the Sawdust glass artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Glass artist Hillel Rzepka, otherwise known as a “heartist,” shows off his wares

Scenes from the Sawdust glassblower

Click on photo for a larger image

Glassblower Bruce Freund demonstrates his bowl-making skills in the demonstration booth

Scenes from the Sawdust Cohen

Click on photo for a larger image

Sawdust Festival exhibitor Kate Cohen’s whimsical creations, including her signature ceramic birds, can be found in booth 218

Scenes from the Sawdust Studio One

Click on photo for a larger image

Art classes and workshops are offered throughout the weekend at Studio One, the Ceramics Center and the Children’s Art Spot (for little ones)

Scenes from the Sawdust snow

Click on photo for a larger image

Children delight in the falling snow last Friday night

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.