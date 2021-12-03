NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Messy Church welcomes Advent 120321

Messy Church welcomes Advent

“Welcome Advent with Messy Church,” said Barbara Crowley, leader of the interactive intergenerational spiritual exploration at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. “You’ll enjoy making it a part of your Christmas tradition.” All are invited to Messy Church on Sunday, Dec. 5 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the church.

Advent is the season of anticipating Christmas and focusing on Peace, Joy, Hope and Love, adding an inner glow to the countdown. “We’ll create crafts and ornaments connected to the symbols of the Christmas story. Shepherds. Angels. Stars. Oh My!!,” she said. In addition to the festive atmosphere, a meal is always served.

Messy Church welcomes project

Courtesy of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church

Working on a project at last year’s Advent Messy Church 

Messy Church is a creative, intergenerational international organization that encourages age-appropriate hands-on, creative activities relating to Bible stories. Gatherings are held once a month between September and June.

A $5 donation per family is requested, but not required.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. www.lbumc.org.

 

