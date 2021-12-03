Laguna Beach Football Club to hold recycling drive, tryouts on Saturday

Laguna Beach Football Club (LBFC) is having an electronics recycling drive and tryouts on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The electronics recycling drive, sponsored by Procurri and Ingram Micro, is taking place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., so bring your unwanted or obsolete electronic devices to the LBUSD parking lot located at 550 Blumont Ave., Laguna Beach.

–Acceptable devices: desktop and laptop computers & peripherals (cables & cords), tablets, smartphones, telephones, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, projectors, hard drives, stereo equipment, shredders and radios.

–Unacceptable devices: TVs, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves, air conditioners, vacuums, toasters and other household appliances and devices with leaking or swollen batteries.

Proceeds generated from this drive will support the LBFC.

Photos courtesy of LBFC

Jack Hooper makes a run in an LBFC B2008 home game at Guyer Field

In the afternoon from 1-2 p.m., head over to LBHS Guyer Field for tryouts for new boys and girls players born between 2010 and 2015. LBFC has teams currently competing with youth born from 2003-2012. For more information on tryouts or to join an existing group, contact Andy Thomas at 949.293.5701.

Parents are invited to come and meet the coaches for the LBFC 2022 season. LBFC tryouts are free and sign-in will take place onsite. Continuing teams will have tryouts for 2022 in late winter/spring.

LBFC, a community-based soccer program, offers training and competitive team play for the youth of Laguna Beach and surrounding areas. Having just launched in January 2020, they are happy with the reception from the Laguna Beach community and excited to grow. They currently have more than 150 players participating on 11 teams who have entered the competitive SOCAL league where LBFC B2003 is in third place, G2009 and B2009 in second place, and the G2005 in first place aiming to win the first league championship for LBFC.

LBFC B2003 with Coach Andy Thomas and Assistant Coach John Gunderson play in SOCAL’s Fall flight 1 division

A bit about the coaching staff:

LBFC Director of Coaching Andy Thomas is back coaching boys soccer at LBHS. He won three Southern Section CIF Championships between 1997-2004 and was named L.A. Times High School Coach of the Year. Thomas maintains the highest standard for LBFC with all coaches holding licenses from Europe and the United States Soccer Federation. Each has a degree in physical education or sports science and professional playing experience.

Mike Thomas, both the club president and coach of the younger girls program, has also been the LBHS girls varsity coach and is now the boy’s assistant varsity coach. He brings more than 30 years of teaching and coaching experience to LBFC and his goal has always been player development in order for the high school program to experience success.

Max Woodruff joined the coaching staff this season having coached the boy’s LBHS junior varsity team last season. He played in both the Manchester United and Manchester City academy systems, and brings immense playing and coaching experience to the youth soccer players in Laguna Beach.

For more information on LBFC, visit www.lagunabeachfc.org.

Police Foundation seeking community members to serve on their Board of Directors

The Laguna Beach Police Foundation (LBPF) is non-profit organization that was created by the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association to improve the practice of policing in the community, while also improving the quality of life for those who live, work and play here.

With that in mind, the LBPF is seeking community members interested in learning more about the Foundation and possibly applying for a position to serve on their board of directors.

The LBPF is guided by the board who helps raise funds to support community events, youth programs and charitable donations of worthy causes within the community.

The Foundation also provides funds to access counseling and wellness services for Laguna Beach Police Department employees; promotes employee recognition initiatives; attends police conferences and state and national memorial ceremonies; provides scholarships for police department employees and their children; and facilitates employee development and training that is not covered through the city.

Finally, the LBPF assists in providing information, resources and financial support for deceased, injured, disabled, catastrophically ill or displaced members of the LBPD and their families.

If this type of opportunity is of interest to you, contact LBPF Board Chairman Larry Bammer at [email protected].

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join Crystal Cove State Park and other state parks up and down the California coast to observe the highest tide of the year on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8-10 a.m. Log on the California State Parks Facebook page to watch the 6th Annual King Tides event and learn more about climate change and sea level rise through the lens if naturally occurring King Tides.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaStateParks.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Winter is an exciting time to watch birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy bird walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 mile nature hike on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist at Crystal Cove State Park on the shortest day of the year and watch as the sun and the tides collide on a Winter Solstice tidepool walk on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. until sunset. Wear sturdy shoes for walking on sharp, slippery and uneven rocks as you look for intertidal creatures while exploring during a super low tide. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at the kiosk.) Day-use fee: $15.

Enjoy a super negative 0.7 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at the stoplight at Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $15.

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances are sure to entertain

Laguna Playhouse will ring in the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can.

Share in some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; take in the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the lineup:

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow”

–The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow” on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Tickets are $51-$61. Vaccinated only performances.

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas

–Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Long ago and oh so far away…the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, this show celebrates the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Tickets are $71-$86. Vaccinated only performances.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

–Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve!

–Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Folk Legacy Trio

–Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery hosts The Atomic Babylon Collection

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is presenting “ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” to Laguna Beach as they host The Atomic Babylon Collection from artist-turned-activist, Victoria Moore and sculptor Dr. Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D.

The exhibition follows its unveiling in August with UNESCO (United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization) and will continue on to Mexico and Austria in 2022 to raise awareness about “Atomic Veterans” and “Children of Atomic Veterans” worldwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both UNESCO and StillGlowing.org initiatives and projects.

Courtesy of Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery

“Unintended Consequences” by artist Victoria Moore

The gallery is grateful to artists Nicholas Hernandez, Ph.D. Fine Arts and Victoria Moore for having the opportunity to present their art works for this historic cause; and Joanne Tawfilis, Ph.D. Fine Art, owner/director Muramid Arts and Cultural Center and UNESCO Center for Peace; Member, UNESCO U.S. National Commission; Member, International Commission of Artists for Peace; and Member of the Board, United Nations Association/UN Foundation (San Diego) for arranging the exhibit.

“ATOMIC BABYLON: Still Glowing” continues through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Gallery owner Rob Hoover and the management team will be working with Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and the directors of First Thursdays Art Walk to expand and enhance the art experience. They look forward to raising awareness about this important and historic issue in our community and around the world.

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Visit http://woodscoveart.com.