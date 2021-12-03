NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s in-person meeting scheduled for December 10

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its live meeting on Friday, Dec. 10 at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersly Hall. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. where refreshments are served. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m.

Rose expert extraordinaire Tom Carruth will be their guest speaker. The title of his presentation will be “The Lost Spring of 2020.”

Carruth is an award-winning rose hybridizer who has created more than 100 rose varieties, including 11 All-American Rose Selections. He is currently the E.I. and Ruth B. Hannon Curator of the Rose Collection at the Huntington Library in San Marino, just in time for bare-root planting season.

Attending or not, during these challenging COVID times is a personal decision for everyone. In order to promote the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersly Hall. Refreshment tables will be outside. There will be no eating or drinking inside the meeting space.

If you are not a member, feel free to join as a guest for this informative speaker.

For more information, contact Karen Nelson at 949.280.4417 or Lynn Jax at 949.497.7363.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

