NewLeftHeader

haze

56.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Ribbons in remembrance 120321

Ribbons in remembrance

Ribbons Jorgensen and Heed

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Dr. Korey Jorgensen (right) and George Heed of the Laguna Beach HIV Advisory Committee tying ribbons downtown with the names of those who have passed away from HIV. Dr. Jorgensen, Heed and other volunteers have tied between 700-800 ribbons around Laguna’s trees as of World AIDS Day, which was Wednesday, Dec. 1.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.