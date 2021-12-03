NewLeftHeader

haze

56.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 120321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A passion for the water is born 

Dennis 5Incoming moisture-laden Pacific storms continue to focus all their energy on the northern half of Washington state and parts of British Columbia. However, once you go south of say, Eugene, Oregon the rest of the Pacific West Coast is high and dry just like it was in November. The dominant Eastern Pacific High is stronger than ever as a significant blocking agent, very typical of a strong La Niña event where they’ve had way too much rain up there and not enough down here. Places like Seattle and Bellingham, Washington, just recorded their wettest November thanks to a relentless parade of atmospheric rivers.

I was one of the fortunate ones in life to find not one but two paths to follow for the rest of my time here on planet Earth. I should say those paths more or less found me pretty much by happenstance. Those two paths are the ocean and the atmosphere, and I’m still on those roads of discovery and awe even today at the tender age of 74. 

When I was 3, I learned how to swim at Main Beach on a calm green flag day with very small 1-2 ft. waves lapping up on the sandy shore. My mom and pop were standing in chest deep water about 20 feet apart as I was hoisted on my pop’s shoulders. He gently lifted me off his shoulders and placed me slowly into the 72-degree water while holding me by my arms. 

That very first baptism, if you want to call it that, was so soothing and wonderful, words can’t describe how something right then and there would make such an impression on me. I wasn’t the least bit afraid as I began to doggie-paddle towards Mom. I was in Heaven and those moments immediately set me for life, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. I honestly remember that day in the wonderful Pacific like it was yesterday, I swear.

After about a half hour, my folks said it was time to go, but if conditions were right the next day, we would come back down and do it again. I wanted no part of it as it took them a while to get me out of the water, much to my folks’ chagrin. 

That’s when they looked at each other and exclaimed, “I think we’ve created a monster!” So now it became a necessary daily ritual of getting me in that water – at some point – for the rest of that summer until it was time to head back to my birthplace, Hollywood. 

Luckily, we had a deep three foot wide and deep laundry sink back home, so my folks would fill it up with warm water so I could still frolic and splash around in its contents. It quenched my desire to be in the water. Of course, after an hour of this, half the water from our laundry sink ended up all over the floor. About that time, I think my folks were just about ready to give me up for adoption. I was at the point of counting the days until our return to my Laguna, even though I didn’t know how to count yet. More on that next time. 

Have a healthy and safe weekend and we’ll get together again next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.