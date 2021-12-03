‘Tis the season for holiday art workshops FP 120321

‘Tis the season for holiday art workshops

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Handmade gifts and crafty Christmas ornaments are a festive way to commemorate the season and lock memories in time. Throughout the month of December, several holiday art workshops are being offered around town for every age and skill level. Creating the piece may be as much fun as taking home the keepsake.

Kick off December this Friday Night at Laguna’s Annual Hospitality Night. LOCA teachers will be on hand to help your little ones make a colorful ornament for the tree.

Every weekend through December 19, the Sawdust Festival is offering a wide spectrum of art classes and workshops, as well as various art demonstrations. Try your hand at making a pinch pot or animal sculpture at the Ceramics Center. Help your little ones create festive pipe cleaner wreaths, chalk art, polar bear sculptures or other creations at the Children’s Art Spot. Or stop by Studio One for a variety of other art classes appropriate for both children and adults.

Photo by Marrie Stone

The Children’s Art Spot (located near GG’s Bistro and the petting zoo) offers an array of hands-on art options for young guests

We’ve chosen a few examples to give you a small sampling of what’s available this month for creative hands, both large and small.

LOCA’s origami ornaments at Hospitality Night

This Friday, Dec. 3, LOCA instructors Valerie Gorrell and Jan Sattler, accompanied by board members Rich Fair and Nancy Milby, will help visitors create origami ornaments. Find them at 5 p.m. in the Peppertree Lot downtown. Colorful paper and festive ribbon will be on hand while supplies last.

“We’re going to use three different colors on each ornament, but there’s a large variety of colors,” said Gorrell. “Then we have tinsel to hang it from, so it’s really a fun ornament.”

This is the first year LOCA is offering to teach origami. Gorrell and Sattler hatched the plan at the kitchen table, brainstorming over different ideas. “I asked Jan if she had any thoughts for the project. We discussed a few and then she made a little ornament and left,” Gorrell said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, we’re not doing that. It’s too difficult.’ I smashed it up. But then it suddenly occurred to me this would be a fantastic idea. I called her back and asked if she would participate.”

Gorrell says, despite appearing difficult, the project is perfect for every age. “Even if a 3 year old comes up, one of us will help with the paper,” Gorrell said. “There won’t be any limit on age. LOCA instructors always find a way through the process with people, as long as they’re inspired to try.”

To learn more about LOCA and the many classes, workshops and art talks they offer, visit their website at https://www.locaarts.org/.

Courtesy of LOCA

The public can join LOCA on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. to make origami ornaments in the Peppertree Lot downtown

Tim Hahne’s Sunshine Swirl at Sawdust Festival

Tim Hahne returns this winter with his popular Sunshine Swirl watercolor class on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in Studio One. Appropriate for ages 4-104, students are often surprised by what they’re able to produce.

“I take people step-by-step through the process and show them there’s no wrong way of doing it,” Hahne said. “Once they understand the concept of inking, they’re able to produce something that looks really nice. People come back all the time to tell me they framed their piece because it looked so good.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Tim Hahne shows off his Sunshine Swirl. Classes are offered on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. through December 18 in Studio One.

Last summer, an 8-year-old boy attended Hahne’s Sunshine Swirl class. “He was working on his piece, doing all the color. Then he started doing the inking and put all these stitches along the edges. I asked him about it, and he said, ‘I’m stitching the universe back together because it’s broken.’”

After that experience, Hahne said he learns as much from his students as they do from him.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Tim Hahne teaching in Studio One

Holiday art with Hedy Buzan at Sawdust Festival

Longtime Sawdust Festival and former Festival of Arts exhibitor Hedy Buzan will teach a variety of art workshops every Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. through December 18. From three-dimensional snowflake ornaments to festive holiday shadowboxes, Buzan brings her decades of instructional experience to every class. Because every week’s project is unique, regular visitors can return for a wholly new experience.

Buzan taught a “Let’s Draw an Apple” watercolor pencil class this past summer that proved popular. “For the Christmas season, we’ll draw pears,” she said. “I’m excited because these make perfect gifts for grandmothers or other relatives.”

A fellow artist recently donated 40 greeting card boxes to the Sawdust. Buzan soon saw their potential and went to work creating a shadowbox project she plans to teach later this month. “It’s a fun challenge to find projects appropriate for all ages that can be done quickly enough to allow people to enjoy the show and still have something to take home that they’re proud to have made,” she said.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Hedy Buzan showcases her Christmas tree shadowbox. Buzan teaches on Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m. in Studio One.

“Children sit down, listen to me talk about texture and contour and color. Then they do their own thing, and it turns out better than mine,” Buzan said. “Kids know how to draw in their own wonderful ways.”

Buzan’s workshops are appropriate for children of all ages, though smaller hands may need help with scissors and some adult supervision. Classes are usually between 30 and 45 minutes.

Kate Cleaves’ Magical Peg Doll Fairies at Sawdust Festival

Inspired by the fairy corner she’s created in booth 419, Kate Cleaves is offering a Peg Doll Fairy Class on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Made from old-fashioned clothespins, bits of colorful fabrics, yarn and ribbon, these fairies make adorable ornaments or sweet gifts to put under the tree.

“I tried to simplify the process so anybody can do it,” said Cleaves. “Older kids can decorate them in greater detail and younger kids can still make them with a little help.”

Cleaves offers a few color choices for each step, including brunette and blonde wigs and various wing colors. The full project takes less than an hour.

Before devoting herself to art fulltime, Cleaves worked as a nanny for several years. Engaging with children is a longstanding passion. “There’s something sacred about the way kids see the world,” she said. “I feel like we can learn some important things from them. I love getting to do this class. I get charged up with these little faces, their wide eyes and their inspiration. They’re amazing.”

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Kate Cleaves shows off her Peg Doll Fairy. Classes are offered on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 19 in Studio One.

Other classes and demonstrations

In addition to formal art classes and workshops being offered on the grounds, several Sawdust artists also offer pop-up demonstrations. A few artists work in their booths, soldering jewelry or perfecting their paintings. The glass blowing booth is a Sawdust Festival favorite. Watch artists as they maneuver around a furnace heated to more than 2,000 degrees. The glassblower manipulates the glass using a process known as “marvering,” which forms a cool skin on the molten glass blob and shapes it. The show is both hypnotic and fascinating.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Glassblower Bruce Freund demonstrates the art of making a glass bowl

Pottery workshops are also offered at the Ceramics Center throughout the weekend. All classes are complimentary. Visit the Sawdust Festival website for a schedule.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Complimentary ceramics classes are offered throughout the weekend at the Ceramics Center located to the left of the front entrance

For a complete listing of all classes offered this December at the Sawdust Festival, visit their website at https://sawdustartfestival.org/festival-classes/.

Winter Fantasy is open weekends through December 19. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children (6-12) and free for veterans and children ages 5 and under. A season pass is available for $20 which allows unlimited admission. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or in person at the box office.

The Winter Fantasy is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

