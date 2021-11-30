NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Members, guests invited to Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon 113021

Members, guests invited to Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon, Adopt-A-Family Big Give and Raffle Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 10

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon, Adopt-A-Family Big Give and Raffle Giveaway is taking place on Friday, Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Woman’s Club Laguna Beach. Members and their guests are encouraged to attend this special event.

In addition to attendees enjoying a delectable buffet lunch catered by An Angel in Your Kitchen, they will also be supporting the club’s worthy Adopt-A-Child and Community Outreach programs by participating in the Big Give. There are wonderful prizes up for grabs at the exciting Raffle Gift Giveaway. 

Please RSVP by Friday, Dec. 3 as space is limited. Holiday Luncheon Fees: Member, $45; Non-Member, $55; Table of 6, $270. To purchase Holiday Luncheon tickets, click here

This is a highly anticipated annual function. Unfortunately, last year it was canceled as the Woman’s Club closed in March due to the pandemic. 

“We had such a great response from the community last year in asking for their help, that we would like to do it again this year,” said Kitty Malcolm, president of the Woman’s Club. “The additional support really helps us spread the giving around and makes what we can give even bigger!” 

Woman’s Club members at the 2019 Holiday Luncheon

Adopt-A-Family is just one of many Woman’s Club’s outreach programs. During the club’s Holiday Luncheon, members are given the opportunity to become “angels” by adopting children who have been identified by the Laguna Beach Unified School District as low income. 

“It is staggering how many families and children in this position live in our community,” Malcolm said.

How it works: Sande St. John receives wish lists and members adopt the children, committing to buying presents for each child. It’s a quick turnaround time for Nancy Shurtleff and Kathleen Reedy, who, armed with spreadsheets, shop to fulfill all the wishes.

The volunteers then work their magic to present each child with a gift on their wish lists. All funds raised at this event are given back to the community in financial assistance for these families.

In 2019, several members of the Woman’s Club gathered to wrap in excess of 120 gifts for the 31 children who were part of that year’s Adopt-A-Family program. With an abundance of tissue, wrapping paper and ribbon, these wonderful elves prepared the packages for pickup by the families. 

Wrapped gifts in 2019 

 “In December of 2020, we reached out to the community to help with donations since the clubhouse had been closed during the year due to COVID,” said Malcolm. “We are unable to have our annual Holiday Luncheon, but through member donations we continued our outreach to these children. Between what our members donated at last year’s luncheon and the Woman’s Club donation, we raised more money than ever before, which enabled us to fill each Wish List request of 31 kids (a total of 120 gifts). Some of our members went even further and adopted all the children within a particular family. And for that, we were thankful and the families were thankful.”

For most of the kids, these are the only holiday gifts they receive, so please consider adopting a family or donating. 

COVID-19 Policy for attending events:

Note from the Woman’s Club: (Effective October 1, 2021) Based on continuing health concerns surrounding the COVID/Delta variant, and in conformance with current medical and governmental guidelines, the Woman’s Club will require all members and guests attending Woman’s Club hosted events to provide either (a) proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or (b) proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within three calendar days of the event.

At the time of check-in and picking up your name tag, you will be asked to confirm which option you have chosen and proof will be required at that time (please do not email your vaccination or test results). They cannot allow entry without such proof.

Club members want to continue being able to gather and be with friends. The safety of the members and guests is of primary concern to the Woman’s Club and expect it to be yours as well. Cooperation with these actions will ensure a safe social environment at their clubhouse. This policy is subject to change as needed or permitted.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Woman’s Club, go to www.wclb.org.

 

