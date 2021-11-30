The Port High School Student Union is open and ready for local teens

The Port High School Student Union is officially open at Lang Park. The Port is a place where teens can hang out after school and offers a variety of activities to participate in, as well as tutoring and mentoring services. The Port is a melting pot of community groups and involvement, and was conceptualized and developed by Laguna Beach local teens and Boys & Girls Club staff.

The Port High School Student Union’s Leadership Councilmember, Finn Flanagan, knows firsthand the work that went into organizing this into a reality. “I think having a space specifically tailored to teens is fabulous because while we are young adults doing our own thing, we still need support and a space of our own. The devotion of resources to this center really shows that Laguna Beach values young people,” Flanagan said.



Courtesy of The Port

Several local teens enjoy the painting area offered at The Port

The Leadership Council consisted of 10 Laguna Beach high school students who united with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for over a year to create a space solely dedicated for high school students.

Those associated with the program say that it’s rewarding to witness how the creative minds and dedication of these individuals unfolded a beautiful beginning; moreover, to have the City of Laguna Beach provide a unique space for The Port, in order to make this possible; as well as the collaborative efforts of Laguna Beach Unified School District and School Power in the making of this program.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony in September, BGC-Laguna’s CEO Pamela Estes and BGC-Laguna’s Impact Director Faye Cartmale expressed a few words of gratitude for having the opportunity to take part in the design and delivery of such a program that aims to benefit the futures of local high school students.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, State Senator David Min and LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann also attended the ceremony, with guests enjoying music, food and drinks after the ceremony.

The Port High School Student Union will be a place solely dedicated to high school students, created by high school students themselves. The opportunities offered will range from community service projects, a leadership council committee, college prep and homework help, physical and emotional wellness workshops, and special social events like karaoke, movie nights, dances and more.

For more information about The Port High School Student Union, visit www.theportlb.com or call 949.549.4016.

Police Foundation seeking community members to serve on their Board of Directors

The Laguna Beach Police Foundation (LBPF) is non-profit organization that was created by the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association to improve the practice of policing in the community, while also improving the quality of life for those who live, work and play here.

With that in mind, the LBPF is seeking community members interested in learning more about the Foundation and possibly applying for a position to serve on their board of directors.

The LBPF is guided by the board who helps raise funds to support community events, youth programs and charitable donations of worthy causes within the community.

The Foundation also provides funds to access counseling and wellness services for Laguna Beach Police Department employees; promotes employee recognition initiatives; attends police conferences and state and national memorial ceremonies; provides scholarships for police department employees and their children; and facilitates employee development and training that is not covered through the city.

Finally, the LBPF assists in providing information, resources and financial support for deceased, injured, disabled, catastrophically ill or displaced members of the LBPD and their families.

If this type of opportunity is of interest to you, contact LBPF Board Chairman Larry Bammer at [email protected].

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join Crystal Cove State Park and other state parks up and down the California coast to observe the highest tide of the year on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8-10 a.m. Log on the California State Parks Facebook page to watch the 6th Annual King Tides event and learn more about climate change and sea level rise through the lens if naturally occurring King Tides.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaStateParks.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Winter is an exciting time to watch birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy bird walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on this easy 1.5 mile nature hike on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park and follow the signs to the Campground.) Day-use fee: $15.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join a park naturalist at Crystal Cove State Park on the shortest day of the year and watch as the sun and the tides collide on a Winter Solstice tidepool walk on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. until sunset. Wear sturdy shoes for walking on sharp, slippery and uneven rocks as you look for intertidal creatures while exploring during a super low tide. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at the kiosk.) Day-use fee: $15.

Enjoy a super negative 0.7 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at the stoplight at Los Trancos.) Day-use fee: $15.

Chanukah CAN-orah – A Menorah of canned goods

The construction of a CAN-orah is going to be the highlight of the Hebrew School Chanukah event at Chabad of Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to all community children.

“We are always looking for new ideas to keep the kids at the edge of their seat. The CAN-orah was perfect,” said Perel Goorevitch of Chabad. The community is invited to partake by dropping off a bag of food cans (15 oz. standard cans) at Chabad, or sponsoring cans by donating at www.chabadoflaguna.com, and they will purchase the cans for you. Each dollar will purchase one can.

Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach

Chabad of Laguna Beach celebrates with a Menorah parade

Children and families will construct the CANorah Menorah at the event and candles/holders will be inserted for the Menorah to be kindled. Latkes, dreidles and gelt will be available for all attendees. All cans will be donated to the Laguna Beach Food Pantry after Chanukah for families in need. RSVP to [email protected].

Chanukah is about bringing light into this world. One can of food doesn’t seem like much, but a CAN-orah built with many cans is sure to add more light into this world, helping those less fortunate.

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, laguna Beach. Cans can be dropped off Monday through Friday. The deadline is November 23. (If they have stepped away, please leave your bag at the front door with your name inside). For more information, contact Goorevitch at 949.499.0770.

Laguna Playhouse holiday performances are sure to entertain

Laguna Playhouse will ring in the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can.

Share in some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; take in the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters; enjoy a New Year’s Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner; and start the New Year with a bit of Americana through the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy.

Here’s the lineup:

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow”

–The Skivvies – “Say It Ain’t Snow” on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Tickets are $51-$61. Vaccinated only performances.

Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas

–Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Long ago and oh so far away…the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, this show celebrates the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Tickets are $71-$86. Vaccinated only performances.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

–Sister’s Christmas Catechism on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way. Tickets are $46. Vaccinated only performances and masks required.

Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve!

–Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinated New Year’s Eve! on Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner for her sixth annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022. Not only one of America’s top comedians, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Tickets are $105-$131. Vaccinated only performance.

Folk Legacy Trio

–Folk Legacy Trio on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. They have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning, sharing stages with the best-known names of the folk era – Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry McGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr., The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger. These are the friends and memories the Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™. Tickets are $56-$71. Vaccinated only performances.

All performances take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays-Saturdays: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

City of Hope Orange County joins with The White Ribbon Project to change the lung cancer story

Countering the myth that lung cancer is only a disease of people who smoke and has mostly negative outcomes, City of Hope Orange County is raising awareness for the wide-ranging population at risk and educating those who are diagnosed of game-changing advances in treatment.

“Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in Orange County. City of Hope is responding to this pressing need by bringing our world-renowned lung cancer experts and pioneering research closer to home for patients and their families,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “We are here for everyone impacted by this disease.”

To help educate the public, City of Hope Orange County is joining with The White Ribbon Project, an international organization dedicated to promoting awareness about lung cancer, during Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Together, they are addressing lung cancer incidence in the community and speaking out about available resources for prevention, early detection and highly specialized lung cancer care.

“There’s a real need to separate lung cancer facts from fiction. Although people who smoke and people exposed to secondhand smoke are at high risk, it can impact anyone with lungs at just about any age,” said Edward S. Kim, MD, M.B.A., City of Hope Orange County Physician-in-Chief and renowned lung cancer specialist. “Perhaps even more importantly, advanced cancer centers like City of Hope are working on new therapies that offer better outcomes than even a decade ago.”

Courtesy of City of Hope

(L-R) A grateful patient of Dr. Danny Nguyen and lung cancer survivor, Sherman Johnson with Chris Draft, a former NFL linebacker and founder, president and CEO of the Chris Draft Family Foundation

White ribbons – the lung cancer awareness movement symbol – are on display on the Wishing Trees at each of the four City of Hope Orange County locations in Newport Beach Fashion Island, Newport Beach Lido, Huntington Beach and Irvine Sand Canyon. Wishing Trees feature hangtags with life-affirming messages from patients, families and community members. They are a City of Hope hallmark that serve as reminders of the organization’s vision – turning hope into reality for people facing cancer.

Heidi Onda co-founded The White Ribbon Project with her husband Pierre, a primary care physician, after being diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer three years ago. She had no known risk factors or symptoms and did not know then that anyone could get the disease.

She has since learned the sobering statistics about the disease, which kills more people than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined and is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women.

“Why isn’t this common knowledge?” she said, adding that radon exposure is the number one cause of lung cancer for people who have never smoked. “The White Ribbon Project aims to increase awareness of the facts about lung cancer by changing the public perception of the disease. Lung cancer can happen to anyone, no one deserves it, and we need to talk about it.”

According to Danny Nguyen, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist who treats patients at City of Hope Huntington Beach and City of Hope Irvine Sand Canyon, people reduce some of the risk factors for lung cancer through lifestyle but other factors like age and genetic mutations cannot be controlled. “I have patients in their 30s and 40s who have been diagnosed with lung cancer despite having never smoked,” he said.

Lung cancer survivor and grateful patient Sherman Johnson, who is benefitting from Dr. Nguyen’s expertise and personalized care, attests to the lifesaving benefits of lung cancer research and clinical trials.

“Lung Cancer Awareness Month is an ideal time to call attention to the impact of this disease on smokers and non-smokers alike, as well as the need for greater funding of lung cancer research that is leading to breakthroughs in treatment,” said Johnson, who never smoked. “My lung cancer story was changed by pioneering science and it may change yours.”

For more information on City of Hope Orange County, lung cancer screening and lung cancer programs, visit CityofHope.org/orange-county/lung.

For more information on The White Ribbon Project, go to https://thewhiteribbonproject.org.

Laguna Art Museum exhibition showcases the works of Jessie Arms Botke

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is exhibiting A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke, now through January 16, 2022.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, she reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics.

Courtesy of LAM

Botke’s Cockatoos and Easter Lily Vine (Beaumontia), oil on panel, 1961, The Rowe Collection

Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org