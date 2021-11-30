NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Fair Game 113021

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas

Dennis 5Thanksgiving is now in the rearview mirror, so it’s time to get in that holiday giving spirit. This year marks the 29th anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive and our Laguna Beach Fire Department is front and center in that effort.

Here’s what you can do, take any new unwrapped toy in its original packaging to one of the Laguna Beach Fire stations, ring the doorbell and place the gift outside. It’s a way designed for all to stay safe in these pandemic days.

Ideal gift ideas include board and card games, arts and craft kits, Legos (of course), building blocks, dolls, youth sports equipment of all kinds and infant toys.

For questions related to Spark of Love, contact Captain/Paramedic Pat Cary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

And remember, there are a lot of other worthwhile toy drives…but the Spark of Love is the only one created and operated by your local firefighters.

• • •

Now that we have the kids taken care of, how about a little something for you adults. Are you ready for it? The Laguna Real Estate/Charitable Assistance Fund is offering a pre-purchase of their 2022 Laguna Beach First Responders Calendar. 

And, yes, we know how everyone loves our first responders. 

The calendar is an idea that a Fund committee has been working on for more than 18 months during a time when they couldn’t fundraise due to the pandemic.

“We typically have two events each year. The Taste for Charity and The Chili Cook Off and Pet Parade. Both events fill our coffers so we can keep giving to local charitable local organizations,” said Cheri Romig, Laguna Beach REALTOR® and 2021 President of LRE/CAF. “We’re really grateful that we have this beautiful desk calendar to offer for only $10. The supply is limited to 1,500 and we hope to sell out by New Year’s Day. These are great gifts or stocking stuffers!” 

The calendars are spiral-bound appointment calendars, featuring 12 of “Laguna’s finest from the police, fire, marine safety and Laguna Beach Community Clinic.”

All models volunteered their time.

To purchase, go to www.lre-caf.com

• • •

Speaking of the holiday season, we’re presently in the middle of the Hanukkah season (November 28-December 6). For those of you that need a little education, Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights, that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE.

Locally, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach they’re having multiple celebrations during the week. One in particular is this Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., with Ladies Night Chanukah. Experience the Miracle of Oil with Herbalist Andrea Sands of Laguna Herbals, while enjoying latkes, workshops, Chanukah inspirations and more.

Check it out at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

• • •

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy is presenting Penny Milne, President of CANDO, as their virtual guest speaker for their Monday, Dec. 6 meeting.

Milne will offer updates on development threats to the slopes of Laguna Canyon; Preservation and Restoration of Laguna Canyon Creek; will implementing the Laguna Canyon Planning Study help save the Canyon?; and what affordable housing and meeting RHNA requirements might mean to protecting the rural character of the Canyon.

The program begins at 7 p.m. To RSVP, go here.

• • •

Laguna Art Museum has a “day of enrichment and art education “ with a trip to Pasadena this Sunday, Dec. 5, to tour artist Kenton Nelson’s studio and the American Legacy Fine Arts. Nelson is a celebrated California artist and American Legacy is a gallery specializing in contemporary-traditional fine art by “exceptional American artists in a salon setting.”

The trip, $175 for LAM members and $200 for non-members, departs Laguna Beach at 10 a.m., returning at 5 p.m. 

To reserve a seat, go here

• • •

Busy month at the Laguna Playhouse: Robin Hood & Maid Marion/A Holiday Panto running December 3-29; The Skivvies – Say It Ain’t Snow, December 6 & 7; Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas, December 13-15; Sister’s Christmas Catechism – The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold, December 20 & 21; and December 31, superstar comedienne Rita Rudner’s Happy Vaccinate New Year’s Eve.

Check it all out at https://lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

