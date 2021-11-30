NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Wayne Peterson’s legacy eternalized at the Boys & Girls Club

Wayne Peterson, one of Laguna Beach’s most noteworthy philanthropists, has made a transformational gift of $100,000 to the new Dream Play Yard at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. A gentleman who lived a life with kindness and compassion for the community will now have his name on the new Play Structure at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road. For decades to come, children will read Wayne’s name and learn of his example, as they smile, learn and play. The structure will soon reside on the new turf by the ocean stewardship exhibits. 

Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Club

 (L-R) Wayne Peterson and his longtime partner Terry Smith

Peterson and his partner Terry Smith made a great philanthropic team and are honored by several local organizations. Although Peterson left the earth in September 2019, his name can be found on plaques throughout the community. This former mayor, eight-year city councilmember and friend to many helped to facilitate the Montage build. His standards for excellence and business savvy ensured success. 

The decision to make this generous gift came through the Laguna Beach Community Foundation board members Nicole Anderson, Tom Davis, Jim Fletcher and Greg Mech. According to trustee Davis, “We at Laguna Beach Community Foundation are proud to be the custodian of the Wayne Peterson Fund and to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. We know that Wayne is celebrating the gift made from his fund to help make The Dream Play Yard a reality.”

Nicole and Peter Anderson graciously opened their home to host the “Let’s Pave the Way for More Play” salon earlier in November. At that time, Davis presented the check to CEO Pam Estes. 

(L-R) Theresa Allen and Suzanne Ellingson, Dream Play Yard donors

In contrast to businesses that downsized during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach gained new momentum with increased demands for both programming and new hires. Under the leadership of Estes, Orange County’s leader for trauma-informed practices, the Club staff (like its members) developed resiliency. The club is benefitting from PTG – Post Traumatic Growth – which aligns with the concept of “going out of one’s comfort zone to grow” which has been discussed spiritually since ancient times. As the world continues to heal from the pandemic, there is a new systemic study of this phenomenon by psychologists and counselors. In 2021, many adults, children and businesses are thriving with new depths of appreciation, intelligence and courage.

Wayne Peterson's Peterson and Smith

Laguna Beach Community Foundation board member Tom Davis chats with board member Phyllis Phillips at the Anderson event

As being outdoors is healthy for all, The Dream Play Yard will help both kids and families thrive. This enhanced outdoor space is crafted towards experiential learning, mindfulness, play and physical fitness. Upon completion, there will be new outdoor sports, wellness through creative art expression and mindfulness activities, as well as community events including family movie nights, picnics and skate park days. The team envisions S.T.E.M.-oriented educational presentations in the environmental stewardship exhibits, greenhouse and butterfly garden. 

All participants are invited to celebrate at an upscale Polynesian-themed party aptly entitled “Time to Play” at the renovated Hotel Laguna on February 20, 2022. The goal is to start phase 1 of the Dream Play Yard in early Spring 2022 and complete the build for the Club’s 70th Anniversary later in the year. Family and business naming opportunities range from $1,000 on the “Lend-a-Hand Wall” to “The Maintainer” at $200,000. To get involved, email Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or text 949.813.7681. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is a registered 501(c)3 currently serving children from Laguna Beach, Saddleback Lake Forest and sister cities.

 

