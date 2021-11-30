NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Peggy Milne to speak at Laguna Canyon Conservancy 113021

Peggy Milne to speak at Laguna Canyon Conservancy

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural. Due to COVID-19, the LCC programs are held via Zoom in 2021.

The next program will be held on Monday, Dec. 6 starting at 7 p.m. with Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization (CANDO) President Penny Milne discussing current development threats to Laguna Canyon slopes, preservation and restoration of Laguna Canyon Creek, whether implementing the Laguna Canyon Planning Study will help save the Canyon and how achieving affordable housing needs will impact the rural character of the Canyon.

Peggy Milne to speak Milne

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCC

Peggy Milne is the featured speaker at the LCC December meeting

As you hike or drive through Laguna Canyon, surrounded by the wild Canyon walls, you feel a sense of peace. But in many cases – those walls are still subject to development. Come and find out more. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87499324078. The public is invited; however, attendance is limited to 100. 

CANDO is the alliance of all Laguna Canyon neighborhoods, and their mission is to preserve the rural, low-density and small-scale character of Laguna Canyon, to protect the integrity of their unique neighborhoods and ensure the safety of the Laguna Canyon corridor. CANDO advocates judicious, long-term planning for this biologically diverse gateway into our community. 

To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

The meeting schedule:

–7 p.m. – Open meeting and time for announcements. LCC President Gayle Waite introduces the speaker.

–7:15 p.m. – Speaker’s presentation.

–7:45 p.m. – Time for Q&A; questions from Gayle Waite using LCC Board questions & suggestions from the Chat Room.

–8:15 p.m. – Meeting concludes.

See information about the Laguna Canyon Conservancy by going to www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org where past programs can be viewed under the “Programs” tab. The LCC is a non-profit organization, however, donations are not tax deductible. Since they do take positions on issues of public policy, the LCC is not a 501(c)3 organization, but rather a 501(c)4.

 

