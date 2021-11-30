NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 113021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who has smiled at this Kermit? Maggi’s not the only one – Lynn Jax and Gayle Waite enjoyed this week’s photo challenge, and knew where to find it.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge. 

Wheres Maggi 11 30

Click on photo for a larger image

Kermit on the corner – Oak Street Street and Temple Terrace

 

