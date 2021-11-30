NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

LAM presents “Art Access: Treasures of Pasadena” on December 5

On Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., join Laguna Art Museum (LAM) for a day of enrichment and art education with exclusive tours of two Pasadena treasures – celebrated California artist Kenton Nelson’s studio and American Legacy Fine Arts, a leading gallery specializing in contemporary-traditional fine art by exceptional American artists in a salon setting. 

A few spaces are still available, so make your reservation today.

LAM presents Art Access image

The day’s itinerary:

–10 a.m. - Depart from Laguna Beach

–11:30 a.m. - Tour of Kenton Nelson’s Home Studio

–1 p.m. - Lunch on the studio grounds by West Coast Event Production

–1:30 p.m. - Travel to American Legacy Fine Arts

–2 p.m. - Tour of American Legacy Fine Arts

–3:30 p.m. - Depart Pasadena

–5 p.m. - Return to Laguna Beach

Tickets are $175 for Museum members; $200 for non-members. The cost includes round-trip transportation, entry and intimate tours and lunch. Contemporary Circle members may choose this event to use their complimentary attendance for two.

To book your reservation, go here, or contact Madeline Roth-Scofield, membership and database manager at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494.8917, ext. 215.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

