 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Allow yourself a little luxury 113021

Allow yourself a little luxury; visit Le Macaron French Pastries in their new location

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The French lifestyle is all about living a simple life. Indeed, it is said life in France doesn’t revolve around work, money, or having the nicest and most expensive things. Instead, it’s all about enjoying the best moment in life, whether it’s through social gatherings, amazing food, art, fashion or architecture. If one is on a quest for the best, look no further than Le Macaron French Pastries for the finest in macarons and pastries. 

Stroll over to the enchanting new location and savor a pastel macaron or one of the many delectable delicacies. Owners Alexi Bouhbot and her husband Itsik moved into the beautifully remodeled space (formerly Starbucks) across from Main Beach on November 2 and, judging by the visitors last Wednesday morning, it’s already a hit.

Alex, one of their staff members, helps on the weekends, and they also have a couple of part-time employees.

allow yourself couple

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Itsik and Alexi Bouhbot

Macarons not macaroons

First things first, macarons are not to be confused with macaroons. Macaroons are small and slapdash coconut haystacks, and are often dipped in chocolate. Macarons are elegant little sandwiches that are made with meringue, almond flour and buttercream filling.

Clearly, cookie connoisseurs know the difference, and there are many in Laguna.

“We have a lot of locals who are regular customers,” Alexi said. “People also come into town – sometimes from quite a distance – just for the macarons.”

Alexi survived almost two years in the previous location (in the former South Coast Laguna Cinema building), weathering more than one crisis during that time.

Le Macaron French Pastries originally opened in Feb. 20, 2020, and closed a month later for three months during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the store also endured road construction on Pacific Coast Highway that blocked the sidewalk in front of the shop.

Then three months ago, Rivian, the owner of the building housing the theater, said the store would have to move. Even though another contender for the Starbucks’ space was ahead of the Bouhbots, that deal fell through and they were able to secure it. 

allow yourself exterior

184 S. Coast Highway

184 S. Coast Highway

Now Le Macaron French Pastries has been reborn in a beautifully pink appointed and meticulously renovated space. It is said that pink embodies all things good in the world, and if the contents of Le Macaron are any indication, it was the perfect color choice.

The 20 flavors of macarons are made with no gluten containing ingredients, and are great for sharing and as a gift for any occasion. Le Macaron offers a variety of ideas for parties and events including children’s birthday parties, graduation parties, company celebrations, fundraising events, wedding or baby showers and so much more.

Beyond their signature macarons, the Le Macaron French Pastries menu includes colorful confections, shaved ice, specialty European-style coffees, classic French pastries and homemade candies. They have a wonderful selection of gluten free and vegan pastries as well. The Lavazza coffee is imported and I can attest to its rich flavor.

They also support companies such as Bandini Toffee in Palm Springs by featuring their product. 

allow yourself tower

Macaron towers are perfect for weddings

Macaron towers are perfect for weddings 

Location

Alexi is thrilled by the location. “Sometimes I see dolphins swimming past,” she said. “I wake up every single day and I’m grateful. I can’t wait to come to work.”

The Bouhbots are originally from Johannesburg, South Africa. Before immigrating to the U.S., for the past 10 years, they ran a little resort hotel on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. 

“When the kids got older, they needed more and we decided to come here,” Itsik said. Their son Levi is now 7 years old and daughter Micah is 11 years old, and they love coming to the shop. 

Why did the Bouhbots choose a macaron shop as their business endeavor? 

“My wife loves baking,” Istik said.

Alexi adds, “And we both love sweets.”

allow yourself shaved ice

Click on photo for a larger image

Vintage shaved ice from an imported machine. The fine ice is similar to snowflakes. It’s saturated with organic fruit syrups. It’s like a volcano of delight.

Origin of the macaron

Where did the macaron come from? It has a long and illustrious history.

The first known appearance of the macaron in Europe was during the Middle Ages. At the time, it was a small sweet made of almonds, egg white and sugar, and was crunchy on the outside and soft inside. Even though the French are often given credit for the macaron, Catherine de’ Medici likely brought the maccherone to France in the 1500s from Italy, where it had been produced in Venetian monasteries since the 8th century. Back then, they were rather humbly called “priests’ bellybuttons” due to the shape of the pastry. 

allow yourself alexi and roses

Take a box of macarons to a gathering

Take a box of macarons to a gathering

Nevertheless, France is where the confection became popular. The first written macaron recipe appeared in France in the 17th century, with a number of versions emerging since. 

However, the macaron as we know it now (with two meringue cookies brought together by a light, flavored filling) was a creation of the French capital.  In the 1830s, Parisian confectioners introduced the world to the macaron parisien. The recipe was popularized by pâtisserie Ladurée, a company created in 1862 by Louis-Ernest Ladurée, a gentleman who clearly knew how to make a great sweet. 

The macaron has endured a never-ending process of reinvention and an unceasing emergence of new flavors and colors. At the beginning of the 21st century, confectioners started offering macarons with a difference in flavor between filling and cookie. 

allow yourself candies

Wide selection of colorful confections

Wide selection of colorful confections

And who knew that the macaron has its own special day of the year: 20 March. It was introduced in 2005 by Pierre Hermé, another famous French confectionary house. Save the date. 

In the meantime, be inspired by the French “quality of life” philosophy. Bring a little luxury into yours and visit Le Macaron French Pastries. Let Alexi and Istik be your guides into an unlimited number of tantalizing taste treats! 

Le Macaron French Pastries is located at 184 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, go to www.lemacaron.us/lagunabeach or call 949.715.5282.

Follow them on Instagram @lemacaronlaguna and Facebook at Le Macaron Laguna Beach.

 

