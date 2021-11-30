NewLeftHeader

fog

57.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 113021

“Art in Public Places” – Canyon View by Jorg Dubin, David P. Cooke and Jeff Peters 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Canyon View by Jorg Dubin, David P. Cooke and Jeff Peters was installed at the bus station in 2005. It was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

art in distance wood

Click on photo for a larger image

The shelter design was inspired by the Arts and Crafts Movement 

The surrounding canyon environment inspired this functional artist-designed installation. The seating elements replicating natural sandstone are made of reinforced concrete and cedar seating. The shelter design – inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement – includes an oak tree motif-style panel.

Based in Laguna, Dubin has had a four-decade (plus) career as a working painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer. He studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with L.A.-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. Dubin is currently a mentor and adviser in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works (most notably Semper Memento at Monument Point), and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. 

art in benches

Click on photo for a larger image

The benches are made of reinforced concrete and cedar 

An oil painter, local artist Cooke was born in Easton, PA in 1952. His first exhibition was the 6th Annual Summer Salon at Eleanor Ettinger Gallery in New York City, NY in 2003. Cooke is exclusively exhibited in United States. One of his notable shows was the 12th Annual Art of Baseball Exhibition at George Krevsky Gallery in San Francisco in 2009. Cooke has also exhibited with Jon Francis and John Musgrove. 

Cooke was there during the initial stages of the Laguna Canyon Artists Studio complex. The original basic units had garage door-style roll up facades. In the early ‘90s, Cooke, a carpenter with a woodworking shop in the complex, took up painting. To accommodate his new passion, he converted the adjoining space to an artist’s studio. 

art in wood sideways

Click on photo for a larger image

“Canyon View” is located at 375 Broadway Ave. 

A painter and illustrator, Peters’ work has been shown nationally for more than a decade. Peters received his BFA at the Laguna College of Art + Design.
His work is in the permanent collections of the Laguna Art Museum and the Pacific Arts Foundation and has been featured at the Irvine Fine Arts Center (Irvine, CA) and the California State University’s Dominguez Hills Art Gallery (Carson, CA), among others. His recent exhibitions: Modernism Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach; Group show at Scape Gallery, Corona del Mar; and The Horizontal Line, PLPL, Newport Beach. Peters currently works out of studios in Los Angeles and Laguna Beach.

This is the 37th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.