 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Fair Game 112621

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

This is a once, strike that, twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Fair Game Toms new headshotThis is a fun one that I want to win. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are adding a twist to Giving Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, which is Giving Tuesday, and running through December 7th, the community is invited to make a monetary donations to the non-profit Festival of Arts. Anyone doing so and donating a minimum of $50 will be entered into a drawing for a walk-on-role in the 2022 Pageant.

How good is that?

To donate and enter, simply go to www.foapom.com/supportnow.

Obviously, the support ensures that the Festival “continues to make the arts accessible to the community by creating quality summer productions and exhibits; providing career and income opportunities for visual and performing artists; presenting hands-on art workshops, and importantly, awarding scholarships to local students – the artists and art patrons of the future.”

I’d like to say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I can’t. Why? Because this will be the second time in Pageant history that they’ve offered a walk-on-role. So, I could say, this is a twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but that just doesn’t have the same pizazz.

For those forgetting, a similar opportunity happened this past summer when because of a COVID cancellation in 2020, ticket holders from 2020 who donated their tickets back to the FOA, were entered into a “strike a pose” contest in 2021.

That contest took place last May and multiple winners were chosen. One of those winners was Nancy Kollisch of San Diego, who has attended every Pageant for the last 40+ years. Her opportunity was as Benjamin Harrison in the re-creation of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbell.

“This is a night I will never forget. To be made into living art and be a part of a production that we’ve been attending for decades is beyond special. I am so grateful for the opportunity,” shared Kollisch.

Another winner was Connie Pittard of Rancho Santa Fe, who enjoyed the experience so much that she’s rumored to be thinking about auditioning for a regular role in the 2022 performance “Wonderful World.”

So, let’s consider making those donations…besides, even if you don’t win you know it’s going to a great cause.

• • •

Speaking of the FOA, next Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. is Artists on Artists. Artist Kate Cohen will “lead a fun, lively and intimate conversation about art and the creative process with a different Festival artist each month.”

This month’s guest is artist Kaitlin Evans.

Join in at foaSOUTH Gallery located in the Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy.

• • •

Another first Monday comes up on December 6th. That means MOVE Laguna invites residents to work out for FREE at the Art of Fitness Laguna. Classes are as follows: Cycling 7 a.m.; A.B.C. training (abs, booty, cardio) 8 a.m.; Cycling 9 a.m.; Barre 9 a.m.; Gentle Yoga 11:30 a.m.; and Boot Camp at 6 p.m.

More info can be found at https://artoffitnesslaguna.com.

• • •

The City is also concerned about homeowners who have had their insurance dropped. So, if you have been either dropped from your homeowner’s insurance or NOT renewed, email your home address only to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Perhaps an idea for your holiday shopping would be the Garden Essays of Hortense Miller, first edition, hardcover, or The Garden Writings of Hortense Miller, revised edition, paperback.

The hardcover is the 2002 edition, 138 pages for $40. The paperback is the 2008 edition, 140 pages for $20.

Check ‘em out at www.hortensemillergarden.org.

 

