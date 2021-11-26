NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

LBCAC Arthouse Theatre presents The Salty Suites 112621

LBCAC Arthouse Theatre presents The Salty Suites on December 3

On Friday, Dec. 3, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents The Salty Suites during Hospitality Night.

Synopsis: The Salty Suites are an ultra-talented group of young Southern California musicians our town has fallen in love with, they’re a dynamic three-piece, with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies. Playing Americana, Folk and Bluegrass, with original compositions and selected covers.

LBCAC Arthouse The Salty Suites

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Salty Suites

Due to the nature of the evening, The Salty Suites will perform in four separate mind-blowing shows to accommodate the demand of Hospitality Night with shows taking place at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

As a nonprofit public benefit charity organization, the LBCAC is suggesting a $10 donation to help offset the basic expenses.

Proof of vaccination, negative test or mask required. 

To purchase tickets, click here. Guests can attend multiple shows by placing an order for each.

The LBCAC Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org

 

