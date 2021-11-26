NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Guest Column

Simple ways to create Thanksgiving every day 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

The season of giving is upon us. I say that we should be living thankfully every day. Here are some simple tips to make every day Thanksgiving.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

Live with an attitude of gratitude. 

Gratitude is all about appreciating the things you have in your life –  everyday, and not just on Thanksgiving Day.

From today onward, begin to value all the goodness, beauty and love around you. This can be as majestic as a sunset or as simple as the feel of the clothes you wear. 

Gratitude is a way of reaching back to your natural state of happiness. Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong, and begin to see every “problem” as an opportunity for growth and development. Is your glass half full or half empty? 

“It’s a sign of mediocrity when you demonstrate gratitude with moderation.”

–Roberto Benigni

Be thankful for a gift from a friend, a child’s smile, a stranger’s kindness and even the weather, regardless of whether it is raining or the sun is shining. 

Make it a lifelong commitment to live with an attitude of gratitude

Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Show your appreciation of others

Countless people contribute daily to make your life what it is. From the postman to the checkout assistant, everyone that you interact with plays a key role in helping you flow through your day. 

The food at your table, your car and the clothes you wear all these things are possible only because of the toil and sweat of thousands of strangers around the world. 

Though you will never personally meet or know all these kind people, you can certainly show your appreciation to the people you meet daily. Even just genuinely saying thank you from the heart will mean a lot to them. 

Go one step further and get to know better such people in your life. All the people you acknowledge will be truly touched.

Remember that opportunities to genuinely thank the universe and people are endless. There’s a lot to be thankful for in life. 

Celebrate life every day.

No doubt as you celebrated Thanksgiving, the party was over before you knew it. But why wait for next Thanksgiving to celebrate life?

Life is for celebrating, and if you choose to do so, your life can be a never-ending fiesta!

Look for ways to celebrate every day, even if it’s just a nice cup of coffee or a cool glass of water.

Part of celebrating life every day is to give yourself the best things possible. So, eat healthy and quality food. Your zest for life depends so much on what you put into your body. So, celebrate with quality and nutritious food.

And remember to exercise regularly and make it fun. Do also take time out to rest and get enough sleep. After all, you don’t want to get too tired for the next day of celebrating life.

Look for ways to celebrate every day

Enjoy nature’s bounty. 

Nature is a huge dining table; you just have to feast from it. Make it a habit to go for a walk every day and bask in some greenery, or maybe stroll along the beach. 

Even if you’re a city dweller surrounded by high rise buildings, seek out a natural sanctuary or even create your own. Literally stop and smell the roses. 

Every now and then, look at a sunset, cloud formation, or trees. You can get so busy. Just learn to become present to the beauty of nature and keep at it. 

The more you notice the love, the miracles and the beauty around you, the more love comes into your life.”

–Betty Eadie

Appreciate nature and goodness in other ways too. For example, try out different foods and flavors, and really enjoy all that nature continues to bestow upon us. 

–Share your abundance

You are blessed with so much abundance, from your worldly goods, your wisdom, your innate goodness and indeed nature’s bounty. You have been given so much, so share it with others every day and don’t wait for this time next year. 

Invite friends to your home, support worthy causes, help someone in a positive way you get the idea. There are umpteen ways you can share and spread your abundance. 

Simply by showing your abundant, giving and carefree nature, you will inspire abundance and awareness in others. 

Hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

